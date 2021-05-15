By Jeff Fox | May 15, 2021 10:08 am

Antonina Shevchenko Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only & one Invicta FC fight – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

DWCS 11 – Jun 26/18 – W (Nievara) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30/18 – W (Kim) – $39,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $6,000 from Kim for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik – Apr 20/19 – L (Modafferi) – $23,500 ($20,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3/19 – W (Pudilova) – $93,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – L (Chookagian) – $39,000 ($35,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 255 – Nov 21/20 – W (Lipski) – $124,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $329,500

