Meatballs In Bulk

Saturday was a nice reminder that nice reminder that while the depth pieces have carried the club, they can’t do it forever.

For the second day in a row in Tampa, the Mets held a lead as Jose Peraza drove a hanging middle/middle slider from Shane McClanahan into the seats for a three run homer for a 3-1 lead, and Pete Alonso added a solo shot to make it 4-1. But then Joey Lucchesi had a brutal fourth inning in his second inning of work, giving up four runs on a walk, two doubles and a single, with all the hits on pitches belt high. Sean Reid-Foley (from Guam) let two of those inherited runners score on a double by Austin Meadows and a single by Randy Arozarena to complete the five run 4th and give the Rays a 6-4 lead.

Seth Lugo is reportedly going to start a rehab stint soon. That along with the returns of Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard should put the Mets in better position to return their depth pieces to the deep. But until then, and I know that Luis Rojas has said he’s getting another shot, I hope this shows the Mets that Lucchesi is in no way a “bulk” guy. He hasn’t provided bulk of any quality outside of his relief outing against Arizona. He just hasn’t been good in long stretches. I think he would be fine as an opener. (At least give him that opportunity before you completely jettison him to the depths of Syracuse.) But as a bulk guy, after you have all this data that he’s not working right now as a bulk guy? I know he’s a lefty with a funky delivery, but the league seems to have figured him out.

He got through the third, and I said to my friend, he should come out because he’s liable to get pounded now after he usually starts well. Sure as shit, that’s what happened. How come I know that and the manager doesn’t? He should’ve been out no later than the double that make it 2nd and 3rd with no out. -Respected sports fan on my Facebook feed

To be fair, nobody in this bullpen game except for Tommy Hunter really set the world on fire on Saturday, and even Hunter slogged his way through two scoreless innings. After a Francisco Lindor home run closed the gap to 6-5, Jacob Barnes came in and loaded the bases on a soft single to center, a walk, and an infield single. Jeurys Familia then gave up a Baltimore chop over Lindor’s head and off his glove for two runs, and then another chop to the left side which was a two run single against the shift. Add in a Brett Phillips two run double for your final score of 12-5.

Good teams don’t let two game losing streaks become five game losing streaks. Marcus Stroman starts tomorrow and can be a part of the solution that the Mets need. With a 2.01 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP this season, he has the goods to be the stopper that the Mets need.

Today’s Hate List