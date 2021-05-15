Ravens' 2021 schedule is backloaded with heavyweights

Baltimore’s backloaded schedule has a daunting post-Thanksgiving stretch that will probably make or break its 2021 season. In the seven games, six are against teams that reached the playoffs last year and five are versus AFC North foes.

Week 12, Nov. 28 – vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 13, Dec. 5 – at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 14, Dec. 12 – at Cleveland Browns

Week 15, Dec. 19 – vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 16, Dec. 26 – at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 17, Jan. 2 – vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 18, Jan. 9 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ravens will be looking to stack wins earlier in the season when they face just two teams who made last year’s playoffs in their first 10 games. That includes a stretch with a four-game game homestand (Weeks 5-9) with a bye sandwiched in between.

“Get off to a fast start, handle your business, go into the bye feeling good,” defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “Catch your breath, and then go into the second half, which [is] going to be a lot of division games and must-win games.”