Ravens

Ravens' 2021 schedule is backloaded with heavyweights

Ravens' 2021 schedule is backloaded with heavyweights

Ravens

Ravens' 2021 schedule is backloaded with heavyweights

By May 15, 2021 12:01 am

By |

Baltimore’s backloaded schedule has a daunting post-Thanksgiving stretch that will probably make or break its 2021 season. In the seven games, six are against teams that reached the playoffs last year and five are versus AFC North foes.

  • Week 12, Nov. 28 – vs. Cleveland Browns
  • Week 13, Dec. 5 – at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 14, Dec. 12 – at Cleveland Browns
  • Week 15, Dec. 19 – vs. Green Bay Packers
  • Week 16, Dec. 26 – at Cincinnati Bengals
  • Week 17, Jan. 2 – vs. Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 18, Jan. 9 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ravens will be looking to stack wins earlier in the season when they face just two teams who made last year’s playoffs in their first 10 games. That includes a stretch with a four-game game homestand (Weeks 5-9) with a bye sandwiched in between.

“Get off to a fast start, handle your business, go into the bye feeling good,” defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “Catch your breath, and then go into the second half, which [is] going to be a lot of division games and must-win games.”

The Ravens were one of 10 teams who received five primetime games, and that suits Baltimore just fine.

“This is what we live for. We want to play under the lights,” second-year running back J.K. Dobbins said. “You want to be on the big stage in front of the whole world, playing against great opponents, proving that we belong. That’s a great opportunity for everyone on the team.”

051221 Schedule Release Announcement

WEEK DATE TIME OPPONENT
PRE 1 TBD: Aug 13-15 TBD vs. SAINTS FIND TICKETS
PRE 2 TBD: Aug 20-22 TBD at PANTHERS FIND TICKETS
PRE 3 TBD: Aug 27-29 TBD at WASHINGTON FIND TICKETS
WEEK 1 Mon., Sep. 13 8:15 PM at RAIDERS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 2 Sun., Sep. 19 8:20 PM vs. CHIEFS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 3 Sun., Sep. 26 1:00 PM at LIONS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 4 Sun., Oct 3 4:25 PM at BRONCOS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 5 Mon., Oct 11 8:15 PM vs. COLTS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 6 Sun., Oct 17 1:00 PM vs. CHARGERS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 7 Sun., Oct 24 1:00 PM vs. BENGALS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 8 BYE
WEEK 9 Sun., Nov. 7 1:00 PM vs. VIKINGS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 10 Thu., Nov. 11 8:20 PM at DOLPHINS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 11 Sun., Nov. 21 1:00 PM at BEARS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 12 Sun., Nov. 28 8:20 PM vs. BROWNS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 13 Sun., Dec. 5 4:25 PM at STEELERS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 14 Sun., Dec. 12 1:00 PM at BROWNS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 15 Sun., Dec. 19 1:00 PM vs. PACKERS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 16 Sun., Dec. 26 1:00 PM at BENGALS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 17 Sun., Jan. 2 4:25 PM vs. RAMS FIND TICKETS
WEEK 18 Sun., Jan. 9 1:00 PM vs. STEELERS FIND TICKETS

 

Ravens

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Ravens
Home