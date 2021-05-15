Ravens' 2021 schedule is backloaded with heavyweights

Baltimore’s backloaded schedule has a daunting post-Thanksgiving stretch that will probably make or break its 2021 season. In the seven games, six are against teams that reached the playoffs last year and five are versus AFC North foes.
- Week 12, Nov. 28 – vs. Cleveland Browns
- Week 13, Dec. 5 – at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 14, Dec. 12 – at Cleveland Browns
- Week 15, Dec. 19 – vs. Green Bay Packers
- Week 16, Dec. 26 – at Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 17, Jan. 2 – vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Week 18, Jan. 9 – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Ravens will be looking to stack wins earlier in the season when they face just two teams who made last year’s playoffs in their first 10 games. That includes a stretch with a four-game game homestand (Weeks 5-9) with a bye sandwiched in between.
“Get off to a fast start, handle your business, go into the bye feeling good,” defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “Catch your breath, and then go into the second half, which [is] going to be a lot of division games and must-win games.”
The Ravens were one of 10 teams who received five primetime games, and that suits Baltimore just fine.
“This is what we live for. We want to play under the lights,” second-year running back J.K. Dobbins said. “You want to be on the big stage in front of the whole world, playing against great opponents, proving that we belong. That’s a great opportunity for everyone on the team.”
|WEEK
|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|PRE 1
|TBD: Aug 13-15
|TBD
|vs. SAINTS
|FIND TICKETS
|PRE 2
|TBD: Aug 20-22
|TBD
|at PANTHERS
|FIND TICKETS
|PRE 3
|TBD: Aug 27-29
|TBD
|at WASHINGTON
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 1
|Mon., Sep. 13
|8:15 PM
|at RAIDERS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 2
|Sun., Sep. 19
|8:20 PM
|vs. CHIEFS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 3
|Sun., Sep. 26
|1:00 PM
|at LIONS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 4
|Sun., Oct 3
|4:25 PM
|at BRONCOS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 5
|Mon., Oct 11
|8:15 PM
|vs. COLTS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 6
|Sun., Oct 17
|1:00 PM
|vs. CHARGERS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 7
|Sun., Oct 24
|1:00 PM
|vs. BENGALS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 8
|BYE
|WEEK 9
|Sun., Nov. 7
|1:00 PM
|vs. VIKINGS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 10
|Thu., Nov. 11
|8:20 PM
|at DOLPHINS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 11
|Sun., Nov. 21
|1:00 PM
|at BEARS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 12
|Sun., Nov. 28
|8:20 PM
|vs. BROWNS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 13
|Sun., Dec. 5
|4:25 PM
|at STEELERS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 14
|Sun., Dec. 12
|1:00 PM
|at BROWNS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 15
|Sun., Dec. 19
|1:00 PM
|vs. PACKERS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 16
|Sun., Dec. 26
|1:00 PM
|at BENGALS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 17
|Sun., Jan. 2
|4:25 PM
|vs. RAMS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 18
|Sun., Jan. 9
|1:00 PM
|vs. STEELERS
|FIND TICKETS