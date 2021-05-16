4 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Playing Paintball

Are you looking to play paintball for the first time soon? Are you anxious and want to ensure you make the most of the experience?

Paintball has always been a great team bonding activity for work colleagues and friends. It allows you to let loose, make new friends, and have a few laughs along the way.

Well, that is if you avoid some common mistakes.

In this article, we’ll share four mistakes you should avoid when playing paintball. By doing this, you should have much more fun and may even become a paintball expert.

Read on for more information.

1. Follow the Rules

Whilst paintball is fun, like most activities it comes with risks so there are rules for paintball.

Paintballs can hurt and cause damage especially if you’re hit in the face and eyes. Plus, it can be unpleasant for men if they’re shot in the you-know-what area.

Thankfully, you should be provided with gloves, safety goggles, and even a helmet upon arrival. This will help to keep you safe and prevent injuries.

You’ll also be told the rules of the game beforehand to help keep each other safe. These could be things like:

Don’t shoot at a very close distance

Don’t shoot once the game has finished

You must wear safety equipment whilst participating

Failure to comply with the rules can not only result in injuries but, you could be thrown out of the game. So, be smart and follow the rules.

2. Not Working as a Team

Unless you’re playing in a free for all game, you’re going to be split into teams. The goal is usually to eliminate all your opponents or, capture a flag or castle.

To be successful, you have to work as a paintball team. You should plan a strategy and remember that communication is key.

Talk to each other as the game progresses and look out for one another. Otherwise, you’ll be easy bait for your opponents.

3. Staying in One Place

It may feel safer to stay in one place but generally, this is unhelpful for your team. It can also become boring and you miss out on the action.

Plus, if opponents learn that you like to stay in a certain area, you become an easy target.

Instead, you should aim to get to a certain place and travel with at least one other person. By doing this, you help your team move forward and can help them win the game.

The only exception to staying in one place is if you have a large tank and can shoot quickly. By doing this you can offer your team cover as they look to take ground from the opponent.

The difference in paintball tanks can be huge so ensure you get the right one for you before playing.

4. Not Being Aware Of Your Surroundings

When playing, you need to be constantly looking around and being aware of your surroundings.

Too many beginners will focus on one opponent and make it their mission to hit them. But, whilst they do this, they develop tunnel vision and they become an easy target.

So, stay alert at all times.

Mistakes to Avoid When Playing Paintball for the First Time

We hope this guide has been useful to you.

As you can see, there are a few things you can do to make your first time playing paintball more fun. By following all of these tips, you should have a memorable day and come away with no injuries.

