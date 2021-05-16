Enjoy the Sun: Fun Water Activities to Try Out This Summer

The days are getting longer, the sun is getting brighter and the weather is getting warmer — summer is around the corner and fun times are in the air!

Why not try something a bit different this summer? Dip your toes into water activities that you’ve never tried while beating the summer heat.

Get excited to splash around with your friends and family with these fun water activities.

Kayaking

Kayaking is one of the coolest outdoor water activities because it’s low-impact, so it’s suitable for everyone. You can explore the waterways, spend a day lazing out on the lake or even bring your fishing rod aboard.

If you really love it you can consider purchasing your own kayak so that you can take it with you whenever you go on holiday near a lake, river, or the ocean. Check out the differences between an inflatable and hardshell kayak so you can buy the best one for your needs!

DIY Backyard Water Slide

Are you looking for fun in the sun activities for toddlers, children, and the entire family? Nothing beats a water slide — and you can make a DIY one right in your backyard.

All you need is a camping tarp, a garden hose, and a bottle of cheap shampoo to make it extra slippery and slidey.

Homemade slip and slides are awesome fun water activities to do at home on a hot summer day.

Wakeboarding

Perhaps you’re after adrenaline-fuelling water sports to keep you buzzing this summer. Why not give wakeboarding a go? It’s a whole lot of fun and even if you fall a hundred times, you’re unlikely to hurt yourself.

With a go-getter’s spirit and perseverance, you’ll be enjoying the thrilling ride and boarding like a pro in no time.

Snorkeling

Explore the underwater world, wave to colorful fish, and watch out for rays. If you live close to the ocean or are going on a beach holiday, snorkeling is one of the best water activities. All you need is a snorkel and mask set and you’re good to go!

Have fun discovering the wonders of the ocean — the whole family will love it!

Whitewater Rafting

This is one of the best fun in the sun activities for groups and families. Join a guided whitewater rafting experience and navigate your raft down exhilarating rapids and through beautiful mountain scenery.

You can choose the difficulty level. So if you have kids, choose a more mellow route. But if you’re a daring group of friends, see if you can survive the gnarliest rapids out there!

Which of These Fun Water Activities Are You Excited About?

Wow, there are so many cool and fun water activities to try out this summer — which are you most excited about? Explore the underwater world while snorkeling or get the adrenaline pumping with wakeboarding. Whatever you choose, you’re bound to have a whole lot of fun!

