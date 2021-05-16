By Jeff Fox | May 16, 2021 12:01 am

Tony Ferguson Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 13 Finale – Jun 4/11 – W (Nijem) – $56,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $40,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 135 – Sept 24/11 – W (Riley) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

TUF 14 Finale – Dec 3/11 – W (Edwards) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Diaz vs Miller – May 5/12 – L (Johnson) – $15,000*

UFC 166 – Oct 19/13 – W (Rio) – $100,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $60,000 Submission of the Night bonus)*

UFC 173 – May 24/14 – W (Kikuno) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC 177 – Aug 30/14 – W (Castillo) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC 181 – Dec 6/14 – W (Trujillo) – $48,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus)

UFC 184 – Feb 28/15 – W (Tibau) – $98,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Mir vs Duffee – Jul 15/15 – W (Thomson) – $115,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

TUF 22 Finale – Dec 11/15 – W (Barboza) – $210,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs Lineker – Jul 13/16 – W (Vannata) – $164,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF Latin America 3 Finale – Nov 5/16 – W (dos Anjos) – $168,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 209 – Mar 4/17 – N/A – $100,000 (UFC paid out despite fight being cancelled – estimated purse – Ferguson said he got less than $125,000; UFC said he got six-figures)*

UFC 216 – Oct 7/17 – W (Lee) – $530,000 ($250,000 to show, $250,000 win bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 229 – Oct 6/18 – W (Pettis) – $215,000 ($150,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – W (Cerrone) – $235,000 ($160,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – L (Gaethje) – $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 256 – Dec 12/20 – L (Oliveira) – $165,000($150,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 262 – May 15/21 – L (Dariush) – $166,000 ($150,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $3,055,000