Your Guide to Entering the World of Online Sports Betting

If you are new to the world of online sports betting, you may wonder how to get started. While it seems fun and exciting, it can also be risky if you don’t know what to do.

With online fantasy sports growing in popularity, the anti-gambling stigma that has existed for decades is fading. Now the door is being opened for all sorts of new sports betting opportunities. This is also growing in popularity since sports betting is now legal in several states.

If you are ready to get started, using the tips and information here will help.

Find a Reputable Site

If you want to get involved in online sports betting, using a reputable site like Bovada is a good idea. When you begin looking for the right site, be sure to consider a few important factors.

Some of the factors you need to look at and evaluate before selecting a site to make online sports bets include:

Competitive online betting odds

Variety of banking options

Attractive bonuses

Fast withdrawal speeds

Fast payouts

Be sure to consider this carefully when choosing a site to place your online sports bets.

Start Out Slow

Another important step when getting into online sports betting is to start slow. You may be excited to get started, but you need to make sure you aren’t diving in too fast or too deep.

Rather than diving in and betting big at first, just take things slow. If you take a step back, it can help increase your chances to win. This is because you get to learn the basics of the entire sports betting process.

Learn the Lingo

There are certain words and phrases you will hear when making sports bets. It is essential to know what these are to understand what you are doing fully.

Some of the “lingo” in the online sports betting world and what it means can be found here.

Over/Unders or Totals

Oddsmakers are going to set a total number of points that are scored by both teams. This is referred to as the over-under.

As a bettor, you can make a wager on whether the game will wind up over or under this projected total.

Underdogs and Favorites

When oddsmakers release a betting line for any game, the first thing they will decide is which team is the favorite and which is the underdog.

As the favorite, the team is expected to win. Because of this, it receives a minus sign next to the odds.

The underdog is projected to lose and will have a plus sign next to the name. For toss-up gains, books will show “pick’ em” or “pick.”

Spreads

You will find two ways to bet on an underdog or favorite. The first is with the point spread. This is bet on a margin of a potential victory.

The favorite will “give” points, while the underdog “gets” them.

An example will be if the Jets are 7-point favorites or -7 against the Patriots. If the Patriots win the game by eight points or more, then you are said to “cover.”

If the Patriots win by only six points (or less) or lose the game, you lose the bet you have made.

Spreads are now available for all types of sports. However, they are typically used for sports that get higher scores, such as basketball and football.

Moneylines

Another way to place a bet on an underdog or favorite is with a moneyline. This type of bet is only based on who wins and who loses.

With this type of bet, there are a few things to understand. The favorites will be given some “minus” designation. Examples include -500, -200, etc.

What this means is that you must risk $200 to win $100. If the favorite wins, you receive $100; however, if they lose, you lose the entire $200.

Because the favorites are projected to win, you take on more risk when you bet on them.

The underdogs will be given a “plus” designation. This includes +200, +500, etc. You bet $100 on the game, and if they win, you receive $200. However, if they lose, you only lose the $100 you initially bet.

Since underdogs are projected to lose, you receive a bigger reward when you bet on them.

While moneylines can be found with all sports, they are most used with lower-scoring sports. This includes things like soccer, hockey, and baseball.

Maintain Realistic Expectations

Sports betting is not something that you should give up your day job for. It’s fun but not a way to make any real money.

This doesn’t mean you can’t make any money, but you will probably never make enough to live off of.

You need to make sure you set the right expectations from the beginning. While betting on sports is fun, and it may be profitable, you need to know what you are doing to make money.

Getting Started with Online Sports Betting

There are more than a few things to know if you want to get started with online sports betting. With the information here, you are at a good point to start making bets and learning the ropes. Just remember, you don’t want to bet too much, too soon.

