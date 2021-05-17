Customize Your Can-Am Maverick X3 to Make it More Sporty

Can-Am Maverick X3 is loved for its stylish appearance and amazing driving experience. It is a head-turner all the way. It also scores well when it comes to safety features. However, if you indulge in intense car sports, it is a good idea to install the right kind of accessories that offer added protection and ensure a comfortable drive. Let us take a look at some of these accessories. Installing them will not only safeguard you but also enhance the look of your UTV.

Windshield

A windshield is a great addition to your Can-Am Maverick X3. It offers protection from harmful UV rays. These stern rays make it difficult to see clearly thereby causing hindrance in driving. Besides, constant exposure to these rays makes one drowsy that makes driving all the more difficult. By installing a windshield to your car you can guard yourself against the harsh sunlight without compromising on optical clarity. Windshields made of high-quality polycarbonate are a good choice.

Roll Cage

It is suggested to get a sleek, stylish yet sturdy roll cage installed on your Can-Am Maverick X3. This essential accessory will add the much-needed protective layer to your sports UTV. The cage keeps the passengers safe inside in case of rollovers. So, you can drive stress-free even on rough and rocky roads. You must go for a high-strength steel roll cage for Can-Am Maverick X3 to ensure the required protection.

LED Light Bars

You will find a wide variety of beautifully designed LED light bars in the market. These lights enhance the look of the UTV and also add to the safety of the passengers. These are particularly a great addition for those of you who drive in low-light areas or during late evening hours.

Bumper

There are high chances of incurring dents while driving on rocky tracks. The possibility of sudden obstacles cannot be barred even while driving on a plain road. However, you can stay safe inside and substantially lower the damage caused to your vehicle by opting for a good-quality bumper. Bumpers offer front and rear protection. They also render a sporty feel to the vehicle.

Skid Plates

The machinery of the UTV is likely to get damaged when constantly exposed to rocks, sand, and sharp objects. Now, you cannot avoid coming across such things while driving. However, you can protect your vehicle’s machinery from this continual exposure by installing skid plates. This small addition can keep your vehicle in good working condition for a long time. You will not have to shell a huge amount on repairing or replacing the machinery parts now and then if you get a skid plate installed.

So, what are you waiting for? Customize your Can-Am Maverick by choosing the right accessories. The aforementioned add-ons will not only enhance the look and feel of your vehicle but also make it more sports-ready. They will bar the chances of serious harm to the vehicle as well as the passengers. Just make sure you pick the ones available from a reputed brand.