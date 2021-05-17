How to Get Better at Tennis: The Basics Explained

If you’re new to the game or want to know how to get better at tennis, you’ve come to the right place. The number of people playing tennis increased by 22 percent in 2020! Several million of those admitted to being first-time players.

Getting down the basics will have you out and enjoying some fun and fresh air. Keep on reading for tennis strategies and tips to get you started.

Learning How to Play Tennis

When you want to learn how to play tennis, you need to have the right equipment. You won’t need fancy rackets to begin. Get some basic rackets and tennis balls then you are all set.

For playing tennis, you will want comfortable clothes and tennis shoes. You will be out in the sunshine, so prepare to sweat!

Once you’re ready to get out on the court, the main goal is to hit the ball over the net to the other side. It requires two players unless you are hitting balls for practice. (That can be fun, too!)

Your opponent has to miss hitting the ball back or hit it into the net for you to score. You always want to keep it above the net.

How to Get Better at Tennis

Once you get the basics down, you can progress with your tennis strategies. If you want to know how to be a better tennis player, you can read articles and watch videos to help.

Some instructors have been playing tennis for years. They know different tennis strategies that can advance your game. You can take online courses or get one on one help.

Once you get these tennis tips under your belt, you will want to know a little about scoring. You are playing for points. To begin, you decide who serves first and what side of the court you play.

The point system for playing tennis goes in increments of 15. Once you score four points, you win the game.

If you win six games, you have won the entire set. Winning two sets means you won the match.

The points start with zero, also called ‘Love.’ So if you score a point and your opponent has not, the score is 15 love. If you tie at 40, that’s considered a deuce.

More Tennis Tips

Learning how to play tennis well takes time. Be patient with yourself and get the feel of it. Once you advance, you can try other moves and learn some tennis strategies.

Don’t try too much at first. Practice serving and hitting the ball back over the net. You will learn to be a better tennis player, but the first step is to hit the ball to the other side.

Advancing Tennis Strategies

One way to get better at playing tennis is to up your game with equipment. Starting, you can use what fits into your budget. After you’ve learned how to play tennis well, you’ll want some advantages.

Getting the right racket may help your game. You can avoid injuries and hit the ball better with a quality racket. Do some research to see which one fits your style best.

With this guide, you’ll learn how to get better at tennis in no time. Get out and enjoy the game! Be sure to check out our other articles for more sports tips like these.