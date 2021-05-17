The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Jason Cunningham +950 over Gamal Yafai
Notable New Champions:
- Titan Fighting Championship Welterweight Champion: Dilano Taylor
- ONE Heavyweight Champion: Arjan Bhullar
- EBU European Super Middleweight Champion: Lerrone Richards
- EBU European Junior Featherweight Champion: Jason Cunningham
- BBBofC English Junior Welterweight Champion: Dalton Smith
- UFC Lightweight Champion: Charles Oliveira
- WBC Junior Featherweight Champion: Brandon Figueroa
Going Forward:
- More Wretched Texas Judging: We should be used to this by now, but unfortunately…ugh. As long as combat sports are held in Texas, bad judging will reign supreme. Take just this fight with Katlyn Chookagian and Viviane Araujo. Just scoring the second round for Araujo, as most people watching did, swings the entire fight for Araujo. Absolutely brutal.
- Finally: After nearly eleven years and TWENTY-SEVEN (27!!) UFC fights, Charles Oliveira is at last a UFC champion, finally summitting the mountain and stopping Michael Chandler after nearly being stopped himself, showing the heart and resilience of a true champion.
- And Around and Around We Go: Another day, more Jon Jones and the UFC drama. Will he, won’t he, and now Jones is talking to some real exciting people. Sure. Whatever.