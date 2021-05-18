Dolphins HC Brian Flores goes nuts celebrating at Lightning-Panthers playoff game

It’s no secret that Brian Flores is a vocal, fiery guy — but we recently learned that his passion doesn’t only shine through on the gridiron.

Some coaches, like Bill Belichick, are known to be different on and off the field. It’s not necessarily an act or a charade they’re putting on, but moreso that they’re all business when it comes to the task at hand.

And while Flores comes from the Belichick coaching tree, the two have completely different styles. Belichick is an old-school, no-nonsense guy, while Flores is a vocal, players’ coach.

He sure got everyone at BB&T Center fired up on Tuesday night, when he was shown there by TV cameras, during the NHL Playoffs game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.

We’d run through a wall for Coach Flores.