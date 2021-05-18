Combat

Fight of the Day: Francisco Bueno vs. Igor Vovchanchyn

Fight of the Day: Francisco Bueno vs. Igor Vovchanchyn

Combat

Fight of the Day: Francisco Bueno vs. Igor Vovchanchyn

By May 18, 2021 11:41 am

By |

 

Date: November 21, 1999
Card: Pride 8
Championship(s):
Venue: Ariake Coliseum
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

54m

Combat 54m ago

    1. Brandon Figueroa: In an upset, Figueroa landed a filthy body shot to put Luis Nery down for the count, and (…)

More Combat
Home