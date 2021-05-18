Fighters of the Week

1. Brandon Figueroa: In an upset, Figueroa landed a filthy body shot to put Luis Nery down for the count, and became a legitimate world champion to add to his trinket WBA “Regular” world championship on Showtime Saturday.

2. Charles Oliveira: After nearly eleven years and TWENTY-SEVEN (27!!) UFC fights, Do Bronx is at last a UFC champion, finally summitting the mountain and stopping Michael Chandler after nearly being stopped himself, showing the heart and resilience of a true champion.

3. Beneil Dariush: Gave absolutely no quarter to the BMF champion and former interim UFC champion Tony Ferguson, absolutely smothering him en route to a shutout victory.

4. Edson Barboza: He’s still got it. Put on one hell of a performance against Shane Burgos, coming in as an underdog and putting on the fight of the night.

5. Arjan Bhullar: Ended Brandon Vera’s run at the top of the ONE heavyweight division, as the amateur wrestling standout overpressured Vera and earned a second-round TKO in the main event of ONE: Dangal.

6. Andre Muniz: In the 37-fight professional career of Jacare Souza, the eight-time world BJJ champion has never been submitted, until Saturday. Muniz bested one of the best jiu-jitsu players of all-time at his own game, defeating Jacare with an armbar at UFC 262.

7. Daniel Roman: In the co-main of Saturday’s Figueroa-Nery card, Roman dispatched Ricardo Espinoza Franco over ten rounds unanimously.

8. Dilano Taylor: Spoiled Carlos Matos’s potential crowning in front of his home country, decisioning him to claim the Titan FC welterweight title in the Dominican Republic.

9. Jessica Camara: Rose from the canvas in the first round to outbox, and specifically outjab Heather Hardy to earn the main event upset on Fight Pass.

10. Tawanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym: Hell of a ONE debut for the 22-year old Thai fighter, absolutely starching Ireland’s Sean Clancy in the co-main event of ONE’s Dangal event.

11. Mathieu Germain: Took the rematch against Steve Claggett as an underdog after their previous draw.

12. Joshua Buatsi: Retained his secondary WBA strap at 175 with a main event fourth-round TKO over Daniel Blenda Dos Santos on Matchroom’s Saturday card on DAZN from Manchester.

13. Jason Cunningham: Picked up the biggest upset of the weekend, besting Gamal Yafai as a +950 underdog, and becoming the EBU European Junior Featherweight champion in the process.

14. Kamuela Kirk: Bested Daniel Swain and ended it after the second round in the main event of LFA 107.

t15. Hinata Terayama: And still RISE Mini Flyweight champion after a UD over Akari in the main event of RISE on Abema.

t15. Alan Jouban: After nearly a 7-year career in the UFC and nearly 10 in professional MMA, Jouban has called it a career, finishing at 17-7, including 8-5 in the UFC with two Fights of the Night. Even better, he retired coming off a win, which is so rare.