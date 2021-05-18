How to Pick a Winning Team in Sports Betting

Betting involves a lot of risks that punters engage with in order to win. Hence, it’s within a bettor’s best interest to pick and choose a winning team before placing their wagers. However, betting can be quite difficult to predict since it’s, more often than not, a game of luck.

But even though this might be the case, there are still things punters can do to pick and choose a winning team. With this, they will have an edge against other bettors and even the bookies themselves. Doing so lessens the risk of a depleted bankroll and a stain in a punter’s betting career.

Here are tips to ensure that you pick a winning team for your next sports betting.

Research

While luck is a punter’s best friend, research is their greatest ally. There’s no denying that getting on the graces of lady luck would significantly benefit you as a bettor. After all, betting is a game that relies heavily on how lucky you are. However, that’s not always the case.

Making an informed bet will give you more edge on winning than sheer luck alone. Knowing which team is the favorite and the underdog will allow you to have a much serious value when you place your wager. By studying teams, their players, lineup, and history, you’ll be able to spot recurring trends and the probability of upsets.

Moreover, be updated with each team’s progress. Check for injuries, their strategies during their games, and the team they’ll be facing. Keeping an eye on their coach and how he handles the team would also benefit your betting game well.

By staying informed, you’ll surely grow your bankroll in no time.

Focusing on One Sport

It’s fun to stay updated with various teams playing different sports. Theoretically, betting on different games would allow you to profit faster. But this can be a bad idea and can lead you to more losses than wins.

Choose the sport you’re more familiar with instead of trying to use your free today’s betting tips from select bookies to wager on sports you know less. By doing this, you’re saving yourself from being overwhelmed when doing further research on various sports.

It’s not possible to win at every bet you place, so it’s better to keep your attention on a sport that you know and digest every information about every team and player to make an informed and confident bet.

Prioritize Value over Winners

Just because a particular team had won their previous games doesn’t mean it’s a hundred percent guarantee that they will do the same for their subsequent tournaments. This is a trap newbie bettors often fall into, thinking that they will likely win just because they have more percentage of wins on their record than losses.

There will be times where you’ll bet the same amount of money on every bet while having a good record of wins and still lose money against bookies and other punters. On the other hand, you can also have more losses in your record than wins while wagering the same amount on each bet and increasing your profits. As a punter, it’s important to remember that not all bets will turn out the same way, be it in the losses or the payout.

For example, you’re betting on the favorites with a £100 on every bet you make, winning the three bets out of the four you’ve placed. With this, you have earned £20 on each win, but lost £100 when you lost in the last wager. You might have a good winning record, but your bankroll just lost £40. Hence, the amount coming in and out of your bankroll should be prioritized over your winning record.

Always picking the favourites might seem like a good strategy, but to make money with this method, you must look deep into the return of your investment, in this case, the bet you placed. A real expert punter will make bets for value, wager on bets that would guarantee big profits, and come out on top.

When Choosing a Team to Bet on…

You must make your bets count as much as possible. Gone are the days where bettors should rely on sheer luck alone to win a bit or two with the bets they’ve placed. With the age of technology continuously advancing, making informed bets is easier than ever. With this, you wouldn’t have to risk your betting bankroll for a wager that might not lead to any fruitful wins.