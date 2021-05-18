Playoff Gameday 2: Penguins vs. Islanders

NHL

Penguins

Penguins vs. Islanders

Islanders Lead Series, 1-0

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Tuesday, May 18 | 7:30PM Eastern

NBCSN | AT&TSN-PT | MSG | MSG+

After falling 4-3 in OT on Sunday, the Penguins look to even the series at home against the Islanders on Tuesday night. Go on, save yourself.

(RIP Chris Cornell, by the way. 4 years without the legend)

It was a disappointing result, all things considered, as the Penguins were dominant through 40 minutes in all three zones.

But the Isles brought the pressure in the third period and Tristan Jarry struggled with pedestrian scoring chances more than Donte Stallworth after two shots of tequila.

 

Evgeni Malkin is a game-time decision. His absence was felt on the Penguins man advantage, which failed to produce a goal – notably in two sequences where they could have stretched a 2-1 lead to a 3-1 lead and gone into salting the game away.

Brian Dumoulin didn’t practice with the team, but Sullivan referred to his absence as a maintenance day. You’ll recall he blocked a Ryan Pulock clapper of with his boot on Sunday. If he can’t go, it’ll likely be Mr. 7th Defenseman Himself, Chad Ruhwedel getting the nod.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Kapanen

 Zucker – Gaudreau – Rodrigues

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

Jarry

The Islanders continue to plague the Penguins in the playoffs, now having won their fifth straight matchup dating back to the 2019 sweep (get fucked, Derick Brassard). This time, it was the Isles third line picking up 3 of the 4 goals, including the opener, the game-tying goal, and the winner from Palmieri, Pageau, and Palmieri, respectively (not to be confused with Shenderovich, Shenderovich, and Fishman).

Forwards

Komarov – Barzal – Eberle

Beauvillier – Nelson – Bailey

Palmieri – Pageau – Wahlstrom

Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

Defense

Pelech – Pulock

Leddy – Mayfield

Greene – Dobson

In Net

Sorokin

Keep it real.

Go Pens.

