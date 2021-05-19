3 Things To Know About Shooting Sports

Ever since you were a kid, you must’ve seen those action movies where the protagonist handles a hunting machine like a firearm. Or, your dad could’ve taken you to watch a sports competition that involves the art of marksmanship. However, if you’ve witnessed neither of these two scenarios, then here’s what you need to know about shooting sports.

The Sport Of Shooting

For about hundreds of years, the sport of shooting started in some European countries and popularized in the United States. At the Inaugural 1896 Olympics, there seem to be only five events related to it. But as years passed by, there came ten more shooting events. The continuous developments in the technology of firearms contributed to this growth.

Practicing the art of marksmanship or planning to join in the competition will require you to have enough knowledge of the basics. This includes executing the proper form, aligning sight, caring for your firearm, or controlling the trigger. Once you’ve mastered the basics, you may then discover which gun is best for you.

Some people practice shooting by making their own firearms from scratch. With just the proper configuration of 80% lowers, jig kits, and some necessary tools, one can have a handmade firearm. It’s cost-effective and there won’t be any issues with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives) since it’s believed to be untraceable by the government.

Facts About Shooting Sports

Whether you only want to learn about this sport or you’re planning to make a hobby out of it, you’ll have to know a few things. Besides, it’s more than just aiming and pulling the trigger.

Without further ado, here’s what you need to know about shooting sports.

1. There Are Three Different Groups Of Events

As mentioned earlier, the Olympics has 15 events now that are related to shooting sports. Such events are divided into three categories: rifles, pistols, and shotguns.

Rifles

These shoulder firearms, called rifles, come with a long barrel and a rifled bore. They’re exceptionally long, which means they need both arms of the marksman to hold. Some popular shooting events that star rifles are: Benchrest Shooting, High Power Rifle, Popinjay, Benchrest Shooting, and Biathlon.

Pistols

For shorter ranges, pistols are preferable. They require less accuracy, and that they’re smaller in size, that’s why they’re only intended for one-hand use. A known shooting event that involves pistols is the modern pentathlons pistol shooting event. In this, the pentathlete will be timed to aim an air pistol at the target.

Shotguns

Shotguns are pretty similar to rifles. Its distinction is that it doesn’t have a rifled barrel. Instead, it has a double barrel. It shoots multiple projectiles, increasing the chances for a hit. They’re thought to be commonly used in cowboy or practical shooting.

2. Gun Owners Must Know The Basic Rules Of Firearm Safety

Carrying a firearm entails a great deal of responsibility. You’ll have to adhere to some firearm handling protocols whenever you’re planning to shoot. Familiarize yourself with the fundamentals, and always ask for clarification if necessary.

Here are a few firearms safety rules:

Check if your firearm’s muzzle is pointing in a safe direction at all times.

All weapons should be handled as if they were loaded. Avoid aiming it anywhere.

If you’re still not ready to shoot, keep your hands or fingers off the trigger.

Firearms that aren’t being used must be kept unloaded.

Always check if the safety is on.

Under no circumstances can you fire while under the influence of alcohol or any other substance.

In storing your firearms, keep them where unauthorized people can’t enter or access them.

3. Going To A Shooting Range Can Mean Benefiting Your Health

Who would’ve thought that getting involved in shooting sports can build your skills and be stress-relieving? There are a few health benefits that a person might gain through shooting games.

Here are as follows:

Exercise eyesight . Shooting sports doesn’t entirely fix an eye deficiency. Instead, it can exercise your eye’s capabilities.

Improves focus . The sole act of keeping your eyes on your target while aiming the firearm at the same time demands focus.

Increases arm strength . When you’re aiming the gun at the target, you’re already keeping your arms and hands steady. This can increase arm strength, making it stronger and sturdier.

Boosts your adrenaline . Shooting sports can be exhilarating, too! Carrying and firing such a firearm could cause a surge of energy through your blood. Such a boost in your adrenaline is thought to provide glucose to your muscles, fueling your body.

Builds mental discipline . The sport of shooting requires mental discipline. This is because your concentration levels seem to sharpen and improve, thus, encouraging creative and logical thinking.

Final Thoughts

Shooting as a sport is undeniably enjoyable. In addition to the parts mentioned in this article, it’s an activity where a shooter will be required to sustain proper coordination between their hand and eye, maintain an excellent stance, and make good decisions. Getting started with it can’t be very clear at first, but after some time, you’ll get the hang of it.