Combat

Fight of the Day: Jerome Le Banner vs. Semmy Schilt I

Fight of the Day: Jerome Le Banner vs. Semmy Schilt I

Combat

Fight of the Day: Jerome Le Banner vs. Semmy Schilt I

By May 19, 2021 8:54 am

By |

 

Date: December 2, 2006
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2006 in Tokyo Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home