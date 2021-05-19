Celtics

Rapid Recap: Tatum’s 50 points torch Wizards in play-in, Celtics secure 7th seed

© Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Rapid Recap: Tatum’s 50 points torch Wizards in play-in, Celtics secure 7th seed

Red's Army

Rapid Recap: Tatum’s 50 points torch Wizards in play-in, Celtics secure 7th seed

By May 19, 2021 12:18 am

By |

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Jayson Tatum is a bad, bad man. A certified superstar.

Tatum left no doubt about that as he scored 50 points to lead the Celtics to a 118-100 victory over the Washington Wizards in Boston’s first-ever play-in tournament game. The Celtics are now the 7th seed in the East and will face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

It was Tatum’s third game of 50 or more points since April 9. Tonight he shot 14 of 32 (with 5 of 12 threes) and 17 of 17 (!) at the free throw line. Tatum added 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

JT got plenty of help from Kemba Walker, who looked like his Charlotte self with 29 points, 6 threes and several charges taken. Tristan Thompson posted 12 points and 12 rebounds. Unfortunately, Rob Williams took a hard fall and reinjured his turf toe.

Basic recap: The Celtics avoided their bad habit of falling behind early, leading by 6 after one quarter. The second quarter was a mess of bad shooting and injuries (are you shocked?), and Boston was fortunate to be down only 2 at halftime. Tatum went supernova to put the Cs ahead by 10 after three. And he continued it in the fourth as the Celtics cruised home.

Tipoff was later than usual to accommodate the TV schedule.

Second quarter. Role player Ish Smith has always been a problem for Boston. He was again.

The Celtics went cold, and Washington edged ahead.

Smart went down…

…but he shook it off and soon returned. Then Rob went down too.

Third quarter, the stars came out for the Celtics. Rob tried to go again, but could not.

Fourth quarter.

Box score

, , , , , , , , , Celtics, Red's Army, Red's Army Game Recaps, Red's Army NBA, Red's Army News

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Celtics
Home