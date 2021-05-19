Rapid Recap: Tatum’s 50 points torch Wizards in play-in, Celtics secure 7th seed

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Jayson Tatum is a bad, bad man. A certified superstar.

Tatum left no doubt about that as he scored 50 points to lead the Celtics to a 118-100 victory over the Washington Wizards in Boston’s first-ever play-in tournament game. The Celtics are now the 7th seed in the East and will face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

It was Tatum’s third game of 50 or more points since April 9. Tonight he shot 14 of 32 (with 5 of 12 threes) and 17 of 17 (!) at the free throw line. Tatum added 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

JT got plenty of help from Kemba Walker, who looked like his Charlotte self with 29 points, 6 threes and several charges taken. Tristan Thompson posted 12 points and 12 rebounds. Unfortunately, Rob Williams took a hard fall and reinjured his turf toe.

Basic recap: The Celtics avoided their bad habit of falling behind early, leading by 6 after one quarter. The second quarter was a mess of bad shooting and injuries (are you shocked?), and Boston was fortunate to be down only 2 at halftime. Tatum went supernova to put the Cs ahead by 10 after three. And he continued it in the fourth as the Celtics cruised home.

Tipoff was later than usual to accommodate the TV schedule.

The crowd of 5k is pretty juiced. Maybe one benefit of the 9 pm start if you know what I mean. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 19, 2021

Fournier getting it started pic.twitter.com/r1lr1q7Zjp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 19, 2021

Solid start for the #Celtics whose effort early on has been comparable if not better than the #Wizards. Oh yeah, Beal and Westbrook have 2 points on 1/6 shooting thus far. Yeah, that helps, too. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) May 19, 2021

Kemba knocks down the three. he looks bouncy tonight pic.twitter.com/tinEPW9svY — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) May 19, 2021

Celtics lead 27-21 after one Smart – 7 points

Tatum – 6 points

Walker – 5 points

Celtics – 5-10 three-pointers

Celtics – 2 turnovers Gafford – 6 points, 3 fouls

Westbrook – 4 points, 7 rebounds

Smith – 4 points

Wizards – 0-4 three-pointers

Wizards – 7 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 19, 2021

Second quarter. Role player Ish Smith has always been a problem for Boston. He was again.

Ish Smith came to play 😤 pic.twitter.com/0wDU3fiS7c — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2021

The Celtics went cold, and Washington edged ahead.

Celtics are 3-for-14 from the field in the second quarter. — Greg Dudek (@gdudek10) May 19, 2021

So the Wizards… * Have 9 turnovers (4 for BOS)

* Have been outscored off turnovers 14-0

* Are just 1 of 7 on threes

* Have just 10 pts combined from Westbrook & Beal (shooting 4/13 and 0/3 from deep). Yet they're leading the #Celtics by 5. Boston is in deep, deep sh!t. — Polar Ginger (@PolarGinger) May 19, 2021

Smart went down…

21-7 run by the Wizards and now Marcus Smart hits the deck grabbing his ankle — Off the Glass (@otgbasketball) May 19, 2021

…but he shook it off and soon returned. Then Rob went down too.

Williams leapt up and appeared to have his right foot land on Jayson Tatum's, and then his left leg get caught underneath him. He eventually, very slowly, walked back to the locker room. https://t.co/favfdGblQF — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 19, 2021

Robert Williams was in some pretty serious pain after this collision with Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/fRVl1zizXZ — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 19, 2021

only Marcus Smart would draw a charge on a half-court heave lol pic.twitter.com/9Br8quWrqt — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 19, 2021

The Celtics were a cool 0-12 from 3 in the second quarter. — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) May 19, 2021

Halftime: Wizards 54, Celtics 52

☘️ Tatum: 18 PTS, 4 REB

☘️ Walker: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL

🧙‍♂️ Beal: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK

🧙‍♂️ Westbrook: 8 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 19, 2021

Third quarter, the stars came out for the Celtics. Rob tried to go again, but could not.

Respect Robert Williams for trying to play again but the Celtics did the right thing by taking him out. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 19, 2021

9-2 run out of the half for Celtics. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) May 19, 2021

Since the Wizards took their biggest lead of the game late in the second quarter, Boston has gone on a 19-6 run, flipping the game completely around and retaking a 61-56 lead. Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker are carrying Boston offensively tonight. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 19, 2021

Final count a 22-4 run, with 13 points from Tatum and nine (all threes) from Walker — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) May 19, 2021

Kemba Walker being the NBA's best at drawing charges is a pretty good crutch for his defense… pic.twitter.com/AOM16KL9Xc — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) May 19, 2021

Holy shit this ball movement! pic.twitter.com/Of8VmyLQxD — Efrain Ramos (@efraincarmelo) May 19, 2021

loved everything about this play pic.twitter.com/5yVBGfgEt9 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 19, 2021

Tatum has been on fire in the 3Q ♨️ pic.twitter.com/PnNlVOZXvd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 19, 2021

End of 3Q: Celtics 90, Wizards 80

☘️ Tatum: 41 PTS (13-13 FT), 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 BLK

☘️ Walker: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL

🧙‍♂️ Beal: 22 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 2 BLK

🧙‍♂️ Westbrook: 14 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 19, 2021

Fourth quarter.

Superstar-level game for Jayson Tatum. Incredible. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) May 19, 2021

TATUM NOW HAS 48 PTS. OMG pic.twitter.com/SnYHvcbv9T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2021

Jayson Tatum (50 points) just will not let the Celtics lose this game. And the fans .@TDGarden are loving every second of it.

Celtics leading the Wizards 110-90 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) May 19, 2021

#Celtics clinch No. 7 seed with a 118-100 win over #Wizards, will face #Nets beginning SAT in BRK.

Tatum 50, Walker 29, Thompson 12 and 12 rebs; Beal 22, Westbrook 20. Smith 17. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 19, 2021

Box score