Fight of the Day: Jerome Le Banner vs. Semmy Schilt II

By May 20, 2021 10:30 am

By |

 

Date: December 8, 2007
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2007 Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan

 

