UFC Vegas 27 Picks (Loose Chunky) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.39)

By May 20, 2021 7:40 pm

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 39th episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we pick all the winners for Saturday’s sneaky-good UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt.

Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.

Enjoy!

