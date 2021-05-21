Cricket Betting Sites in India

Due to the ongoing pandemic in the whole world, most of the activities for entertainment have been shifted to online platforms. This includes from official meetings to online gaming & sports betting. Yes, you heard it right, sports betting is on high rise right now. Especially in a country like India where it is illegal to bet on a game of skills but it is completely legal to bet on a game of chance.

Cricket betting in India was always there but it was always behind the curtains & it was not public, but now things have changed. Due to online sports betting across the globe, it has become much easier for an Indian bettor to bet on cricket on any of the websites available out there from any part of the country.

In this article we will read about top 7 websites which are best for cricket betting in India.

10Cric

The only platform which was built keeping cricket betting in mind. 10Cric is the only website which operates according to Indian bettors who bet only on cricket. Since the beginning they have cricket betting as their focus & that is why they have become a household name for bettors in India. 10Cric covers every tournament & primary leagues across the globe. For simplicity of Indian bettors, they cover every international & domestic tournament. They also provide detailed specifications about players who will be part of that tournament or league. You can find the latest offers in the promotions tab or simply register to claim your 10,000 rupee bonus. Their banking methods are designed as per the requirement of Indian market which makes it safe & secure.

Rating: 9.5/10

Bet365

Bet365 is the most popular website in India for cricket betting. You will find a huge collection of tournaments & leagues on this website with an infinite number of odds to bet on. There are over 100 markets on major matches pre match and over 30 live betting markets. Established in 2000, Bet365 is headquartered in Stoke-On-trent, United Kingdom. They have their license with Malta Gaming Authority. The reason Bet365 is so popular is because this is the most simplest platform to use. Someone who is new to the online betting market can also understand this website easily. The simplicity for depositing and using the site sets them apart from some other European providers who operate in India as well. Bet365 is available & well laid out in both mobile version & desktop version.

Rating: 9/10

22bet

22bet is the youngest player in the Indian market but their platform has grown exponentially only because of their cricket betting. 22bet has a brilliant feature of live betting & specially for live cricket betting. They focus on games with the Indian team and major events like the IPL and ODI & T20 World Cups. They have the second largest bonus in the betting market in India of Rs 7500 but obviously it comes with some terms & conditions. You cannot get the bonus if you cash out, you must spend the bonus funds within 7 days. Full terms and conditions apply, which can be found via the terms link at the bottom of the registration form. Their banking system is modified according to the Indian market & according to the simplicity for the user.

Rating: 8.5/10

Betway.com

Betway is the only website in India which is cricket specific & it covers every niche of cricket betting. They have a long list of tournaments & leagues which they cover & with they have a long list of odds on which a bettor can bet. It has some unique features which are impressive like one of the feature they have is #betyourway. In this feature you can make your own bet on individual matches which is covering a wide range of markets. You can also look at other peoples selections in the #betyourway tab at the top of any cricket market. The prices range, in general, from 1/2 up to 40/1 depending on the bets. They simplified themselves so much that even if you are new to the betting world, you will be able to understand Betway easily.

Rating: 8/10

1Xbet

1xbet.com is a global player in sports betting and has one of the widest choice of sports to bet on for Indian players. Their cricket betting markets are excellent and they offer live betting on all major events. 1Xbet is a good platform to start your sports betting because they are simple to use but one flaw which they have is that they don’t focus much on their cricket betting. They do cover most of the tournaments & leagues across the globe but they don’t cover domestic tournaments & with this coverage the odds on cricket betting are also less. The only reason they have made it to the list is because of their lucrative welcome bonus which is the best in industry. They also have a heavy concentration on casino games. The site includes a full casino and live casino as well as the sports betting markets. If you like to play casino games as well as betting on a range of sports, including cricket, then 1xbet.com could be the site you need.

Rating: 8/10

Melbet.com

Melbet.com is also a young player in the Indian betting market but they provide all the features which are needed from a cricket betting app. Melbet.com is a simplest betting website you can come across in the market with some amazing welcome bonus & promotions. The only reason they are at number 6 is because their focus is not cricket. They do cover major tournaments & leagues but their list is very small & their list on cricket betting odds is also small. Another reason melbet.co is highly recommended is because of their banking methods. With over 50 methods for depositing Melbet is not a bad betting site, it just isn’t the best overall. If they want to become the best, they will have to focus more on cricket betting which will give them a good push in Indian market.

Rating: 8.5/10

20bet

20bet is the youngest online betting platform among all of them. 20bet took out a license in 2020 and has a similar look and feel to 22bet. Although they are new their site is excellent and they have a good range of offers. In India, 20bet offers a punter, a betting site and mobile betting app. There is also a full suite of casino games on offer from some good software providers. 20bet is one to keep an eye on as we expect them to increase in our rankings over time as they build trust with customers.

Rating: 7.5/10