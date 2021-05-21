The Betting Window for May 21-23

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can own a newspaper and throw a cheesy pun about a catastrophic injury on your front page!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Jose Carlos Ramirez +185 over Josh Taylor ($5)

Sam Eggington -360 over Carlos Molina ($40)

Rob Font -110 over Cody Garbrandt ($10)

Mason Fowler -305 over Kyle Chambers ($25)

Ben Rothwell -360 over Chris Barnett ($20)

Ramirez and Taylor are so close as a matchup, for the betting aspect, I was always gonna take the underdog.

I think Garbrandt’s elementary defense and footwork is going to get him slapped around over 25 minutes against someone as technically sound as Font.

Last Week: $ +15.78

Year To Date: $ +22.38

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.