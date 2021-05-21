The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 27: Chris Barnett

Name: Chris Barnett

Opponent: Ben Rothwell

Odds: +280 (bet $100 to win $280)

This is a big underdog and we’ve only hit a number this big one other time this year (shout out to Monserrat Ruiz). However, as I’ve said in the past, big numbers on heavyweight bouts are a recipe for cash.

Now, why specifically this big boy matchup. The first reason is that Chris Barnett has some excellent striking. Sure, his reach is minimal compared to Rothwell, but he is light on his feet and covers lots of space. Plus, the way he kicks (to the legs and with spinning stuff to the body), plays well against guys who are much taller than him. Rothwell has not looked like a world-beater on the feet as of late. He did stop Stefan Struve, but that was only after a half dozen shots below the belt. If he has to stand and trade with someone with that kind of power and a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, I think he’ll wind up on the wrong end of an exchange.

2021 Record: 4-11 (2 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($420)

Return on Investment: -24%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)