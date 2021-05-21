The use of Sods in sport fields

The success of any sports activity largely depends on the preparation made for it and the kind of environment the sporting event will happen is a major part of such preparations. It is not enough that the athletes are super ready but how the field is made ready should be prioritized as well.

Overtime, sports activities are being held on several platforms, ranging from ordinary earth fields, concrete fields, artificial grass fields to mention just a few. However, in all of these choice of locations for sports, there are some that cannot be used consistent, due to several injuries and discomforts recorded on those sporting grounds. Like food, a great sporting event must have all it’s ingredients in the right proportion to guarantee satisfaction. The invention of sod was an answered prayer.

Why you should use Sods for Sport fields

Sod is highly important in sport fields for various reasons. Some of which are listed below

Sod provides an extra cushioning effect especially when compared to artificial grass or other surfaces

Reduces sports injury

Serves as erosion control

Sod also enriches the soil

It does not harbour pests and diseases

The benefits of having sods on sports grounds are countless because it’s the most improved, less hazardous and highly inexpensive to maintain surface upon which sporting events can take place.

Furthermore, the use of sod in sport fields reduces noise pollution because of its ability to absorb unwanted noise from the space so people can enjoy sports in the most serene atmosphere.

Sod gives the luxury of climate control. Since climate is one element that’s unpredictable, and no one really wants to hold sports events under harsh weather as that would drain the fun and leave the players totally exhausted even before the game starts. The use of sod however moderates the climate in a way that suits and encourages the exercise.

Using sod calculator, will reveal that just a 50×50 Lawn sod can produce an oxygen level enough to support a family of four for a whole year! This means there is more than enough healthy air to keep athletes rejuvenated as they exercise on the sod field. Not forgetting the fact that sod allows for recreation and natural beauty

That said, there are different sods for the various sporting activities and knowing what suits best for each sport is a great step towards a successful sporting event.

Factors to consider before choosing sod

There are factors that determine whether or not a particular sod is suitable. Some of those factors include:

Durability

Resistance to pests and diseases

Suitability under the sun or in the shade

Ability to fight weed

Consistency

These amongst others are the strong determinants as to what type of sod should be used in a particular field. For instance, Bermuda grass is the most famous for Tennis sports because of its high consistency and the ability to bounce up the ball. For football, the best suitable turfgrass is Kentucky because it’s less in consistency but highly durable and has the capacity to thrive under the sun and also in the shade.