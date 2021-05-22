5/22/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

No many hits the New York Mets (21-17) take on the injury front they seem to find a way to keep on winning. The latest blow saw Pete Alonso and Tommy Hunter land on the injured list, raising the tallied of Mets on the shelf to 16, but rookies like Khalil Lee stepped up again as the Mets topped the Miami Marlins (20-24) 6-5 in 12 innings. The Mets will look to secure a second straight win as they continue their series with the Marlins this afternoon. First pitch for the middle game of this weekend set is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 9.19 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets today. Lucchesi’s last appearance came last Saturday when he was tagged for four runs in 1.2 innings to lose to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Marlins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (1-3, 3.12 ERA). Lopez picked up his first win of the season on Sunday, allowing two runs in five innings to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: