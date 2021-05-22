By Jeff Fox | May 22, 2021 10:21 pm

Carla Esparza Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 20 Finale – Dec 12/14 – W (Namajunas) – $100,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – L (Jedrzejczyk) – $95,000*

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – W (Lima) – $62,500 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Browne – Feb 19/17 – L (Markos) – $35,500 ($33,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee – Jun 25/17 – W (Moroz) – $68,500 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – W (Calvillo) – $77,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – L (Gadelha) – $50,000 ($45,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 228 – Sept 8/18 – L (Suarez) – $50,000 ($45,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Jandiroba) – $95,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21/19 – W (Grasso) – $151,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – W (Waterson) – $112,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 26/20 – W (Rodriguez) – $140,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22/21 – W (Xiaonan) – $201,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,237,500

