Edmen Shahbazyan Career Earnings

By May 22, 2021 10:53 pm

By

Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Edmen Shahbazyan (blue gloves) defeats Brad Tavares (Red gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

Edmen Shahbazyan Career Earnings

 

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Dana White’s Contender Series 13 – Jul 17/18 – W (Jones) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30/18 – W (Stewart) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Byrd) – $29,500 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Marshman) – $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Tavares) – $64,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1/20 – L (Brunson) – $36,000 ($32,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22/21 – L (Hermansson) – $38,000 ($32,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $236,500

 

