UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Big Ben Rothwell still has plenty of fight left in him, apparently, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Ben Rothwell: $286,000 ($135,000 to show, $135,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carla Esparza: $201,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Hermansson: $161,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Garbrandt: $146,000 ($135,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rob Font: $115,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Court McGee: $112,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bruno Silva: $78,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Tafa: $74,500 ($20,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Vanderaa: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricardo Ramos: $66,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yan Xiaonan: $46,000 ($40,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

David Dvorak: $46,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Roderos for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Damir Ismagulov: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Edmen Shahbazyan: $38,000 ($32,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudio Silva: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Felicia Spencer: $34,500 ($30,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Norma Dumont: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Josh Culibao: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bill Algeo: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Barnett: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Victor Rodriguez: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rafael Alves: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Juancamilo Roderos: $12,000 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)