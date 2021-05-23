UFC Vegas 27 Pick ‘Em Results

MMA Manifesto

May 23, 2021

Congratulations to Joshua Adepitan for winning our UFC Vegas 27 Pick ‘Em Contest, via tiebreaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai on June 5th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Cody Garbrandt – 69%
Yan Xiaonan – 64%
Justin Tafa – 79%
Felicia Spencer – 85%
Jack Hermansson – 65%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 41-37 (53%)


1 Joshua Adepitan 6
2 Miguel alonso 6
3 Burhanuddin 5
3 Herman Martinez 5
5 Angus Graham 4
5 dan 4
5 DJ 4
5 Marco Pham 4
5 Michael J. 4
5 Neil H. 4
5 Ryan A. MacDonald 4
5 ryanC 4
5 Sam Fowler 4
14 agus susanto 3
14 Andres lira 3
14 Barry Oh 3
14 Braden 3
14 Cyril Ekpe 3
14 daniel 3
14 Grant Leslie 3
14 Rhyce Contreras 3
14 Tara Miller 3
14 theJawas 3
14 Tony do 3
25 Abner William de Oliveira Ribeiro 2
25 Adrian Sunnex 2
25 chris lloyd 2
25 Dan Meehan 2
25 Daniel Intile 2
25 Frankie Creagh-Leslie 2
25 Ibrahim 2
25 Isaac 2
25 Jacob  Suarez 2
25 Jake Hancock 2
25 Luke 2
25 Luke Fortune 2
25 Nathan H. 2
25 Nicolas Koutlakis 2
25 Nina 2
25 Omar Abdulla 2
25 The MMA Manifesto 2
25 Umar zaheer 2
43 Andre Tran 1
43 Bjorn Haycock 1
43 Cameron Cornell 1
43 Cameron Walsh 1
43 danny 1
43 Dominik Patzel 1
43 Fabio Donofrio 1
43 James Weise 1
43 John Rong 1
43 Josh Ashton 1
43 Luke August 1
43 Michael V. 1
43 Owen Castle 1
43 Philip Williams 1
43 tp 1
43 Vic Rattanasithy 1
59 Brandon Kaplan 0
59 Daniel Caughtry 0
59 Daniel Verdon 0
59 Diego M Rodriguez 0
59 Joachim Hackshaw 0
59 Kyle Whatnall 0
59 Luke Smith 0
59 Micah 0
59 stewartthames 0
59 Thomas Bélanger 0
59 thomas powell 0

 

2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Herman Martinez 93
2 Omar Abdulla 90
3 Nathan H. 89
4 Ryan A. MacDonald 88
5 Ibrahim 85
6 Brandon Kaplan 84
7 Isaac K 82
7 Michael J. 82
9 John Rong 81
10 Stefan Pietropaolo 79

