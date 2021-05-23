Congratulations to Joshua Adepitan for winning our UFC Vegas 27 Pick ‘Em Contest, via tiebreaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai on June 5th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Cody Garbrandt – 69%
Yan Xiaonan – 64%
Justin Tafa – 79%
Felicia Spencer – 85%
Jack Hermansson – 65%
Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 41-37 (53%)
UFC Vegas 27 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Joshua Adepitan
|6
|2
|Miguel alonso
|6
|3
|Burhanuddin
|5
|3
|Herman Martinez
|5
|5
|Angus Graham
|4
|5
|dan
|4
|5
|DJ
|4
|5
|Marco Pham
|4
|5
|Michael J.
|4
|5
|Neil H.
|4
|5
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|4
|5
|ryanC
|4
|5
|Sam Fowler
|4
|14
|agus susanto
|3
|14
|Andres lira
|3
|14
|Barry Oh
|3
|14
|Braden
|3
|14
|Cyril Ekpe
|3
|14
|daniel
|3
|14
|Grant Leslie
|3
|14
|Rhyce Contreras
|3
|14
|Tara Miller
|3
|14
|theJawas
|3
|14
|Tony do
|3
|25
|Abner William de Oliveira Ribeiro
|2
|25
|Adrian Sunnex
|2
|25
|chris lloyd
|2
|25
|Dan Meehan
|2
|25
|Daniel Intile
|2
|25
|Frankie Creagh-Leslie
|2
|25
|Ibrahim
|2
|25
|Isaac
|2
|25
|Jacob Suarez
|2
|25
|Jake Hancock
|2
|25
|Luke
|2
|25
|Luke Fortune
|2
|25
|Nathan H.
|2
|25
|Nicolas Koutlakis
|2
|25
|Nina
|2
|25
|Omar Abdulla
|2
|25
|The MMA Manifesto
|2
|25
|Umar zaheer
|2
|43
|Andre Tran
|1
|43
|Bjorn Haycock
|1
|43
|Cameron Cornell
|1
|43
|Cameron Walsh
|1
|43
|danny
|1
|43
|Dominik Patzel
|1
|43
|Fabio Donofrio
|1
|43
|James Weise
|1
|43
|John Rong
|1
|43
|Josh Ashton
|1
|43
|Luke August
|1
|43
|Michael V.
|1
|43
|Owen Castle
|1
|43
|Philip Williams
|1
|43
|tp
|1
|43
|Vic Rattanasithy
|1
|59
|Brandon Kaplan
|0
|59
|Daniel Caughtry
|0
|59
|Daniel Verdon
|0
|59
|Diego M Rodriguez
|0
|59
|Joachim Hackshaw
|0
|59
|Kyle Whatnall
|0
|59
|Luke Smith
|0
|59
|Micah
|0
|59
|stewartthames
|0
|59
|Thomas Bélanger
|0
|59
|thomas powell
|0
2021 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Herman Martinez
|93
|2
|Omar Abdulla
|90
|3
|Nathan H.
|89
|4
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|88
|5
|Ibrahim
|85
|6
|Brandon Kaplan
|84
|7
|Isaac K
|82
|7
|Michael J.
|82
|9
|John Rong
|81
|10
|Stefan Pietropaolo
|79
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)