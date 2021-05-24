3 Assists Equal 1 Goal Ep. 2: Hockey Sucks Sometimes

By Geoff , rez and penguinsslaw | May 24, 2021 8:38 am

The Boys are back for another episode for your earballs. In this one, we get further into rhinestones, give you info on the New Crypto, and talk a lot about the first 4 games of the Penguins-Islanders series.

Oh, and we officially declare ourselves for an F1 team.

You can listen below, on Anchor, on Spotify, on Apple, and virtually everywhere else you get your podcasts.

Follow us on Twitter and tell us how much you hate us:

THE SHOW: @3ass1goal

Geoff: @geoffwithano

Josh: @kohlslaw13

Rez: @rezhockeytweets

All data referenced in the show is via Natural Stat Trick, Evolving Hockey, Money Puck, and Hockey Reference.