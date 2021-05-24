Atletico Madrid, Lille win league titles in Spain and France

We have two more league champions in European soccer from the 2020-21 professional season. On Saturday, Atletico Madrid won the La Liga title in Spain, while on Sunday, Lille won the Ligue 1 title in France.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid claimed the title after beating Real Valladolid 2-1 thanks to second-half goals by Angel Correa of Rosario, Argentina, and Luis Suarez of Salto, Uruguay. Entering the day, Real Madrid could have won the title if they defeated Villarreal, and if Real Valladolid upset Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid came through with a 2-1 win over Villarreal, but did not get the required help needed from Real Valladolid. Atletico Madrid finished with 86 points (26 wins, four losses, and eight draws), while Real Madrid finished with 84 points (25 wins, four losses, and nine draws). This was Atletico Madrid’s 11th La Liga title as they previously won in 1940, 1941 (as Atletico Aviacion), 1950, 1951, 1966, 1970, 1973, 1977, 1996, and 2014.

In France, Lille claimed the Ligue 1 title on Sunday, by beating Angers 2-1 on goals by Jonathan David of Canada and Burak Yilmaz of Antalya, Turkey. Lille maintained its one-point lead over Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1 standings. Lille had 83 points (24 wins, three losses, and 11 draws), and Paris Saint-Germain had 82 points (26 wins, eight losses, and four draws). This was Lille’s fourth Ligue 1 title as they previously won in 1946, 1954, and 2011.

It was also a historic weekend in the Bundesliga, as Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, Poland set the Bundesliga record for most goals in a season with 41 while playing for Bayern Munich in a 5-2 win over Augsburg. In the process, Lewandowski broke the record previously set by Gerd Muller, who had 40 goals with Bayern Munich in 1971-72.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur made history in the EPL. The native of Walthamstow led the English Premier League with 23 goals and 14 assists in 2020-21. He became only the third player in English Premier League history to lead the league in goals and assists in the same season. The others were Andy Cole of Nottingham, England, who had 34 goals and 13 assists for Newcastle United in 1993-94, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink of Leeds United, who had 18 goals and 13 assists in 1998-99.