Combat

Fight of the Day: Jerome Le Banner vs. Semmy Schilt IV

Fight of the Day: Jerome Le Banner vs. Semmy Schilt IV

Combat

Fight of the Day: Jerome Le Banner vs. Semmy Schilt IV

By May 24, 2021 9:10 am

By |

 

Date: December 5, 2009
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 2009 Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

9hr

Ravens 9hr ago

As reported by Kevin Eck of the Ravens media staff, the possibility of the Ravens’ making a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire wide (…)

More Combat
Home