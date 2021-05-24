Julio Jones to Ravens?

As reported by Kevin Eck of the Ravens media staff, the possibility of the Ravens’ making a trade with the Atlanta Falcons to acquire wide receiver Julio Jones is losing steam, but not entirely out of the question.

Julio Jones’ being on the trade block is making headlines again. And, yes, the Ravens are still being mentioned as a potential trade partner.

The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported that the Atlanta Falcons would like to trade the 32-year-old Jones because of salary-cap problems, and he named the Ravens as one of six teams that could be interested in the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

When it was reported last month that teams were calling the Falcons about Jones’ availability, SportsLine.com had the Ravens as the favorites to acquire him.

That was a few days before the draft, however. After drafting wide receivers Rashod Bateman (in the first round) and Tylan Wallace (in the fourth), the Ravens’ wide receivers room has gotten crowded. That room also includes free-agent signing Sammy Watkins, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.

There’s also the issue of how expensive Jones is. He carries a $23 million cap hit in 2021 and a nearly $20 million hit the following two seasons.