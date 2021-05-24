The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Kenneth Sims Jr. +1000 over Elvis Rodriguez
Notable New Champions:
- Invicta Flyweight Champion: Karina Rodriguez
- LFA Middleweight Champion: Gregory Rodrigues
- King of Kings Heavyweight Champion: Michal Turynski
- IBO World Minimumweight Champion: Ayanda Ndulani
- WBC Silver Junior Flyweight Champion: Hekkie Budler
- WBC Silver Middleweight Champion: Sam Eggington
- WBC/WBO World Junior Welterweight Champion: Josh Taylor
- Submission Underground Tag Team Champions: Anthony Birchak/Deon Clash
Going Forward:
- Undisputed: Josh Taylor is the last man standing at 140lbs, the king of the mountain. He’s finally the unified champion at junior welterweight after taking Jose Carlos Ramirez’s WBC and WBO championships, putting him on the canvas twice, and handing him his first career professional loss.
- Anytime, Anywhere: Another Submission Underground card, another Mason Fowler Absolute title defense. Once again, the big cheese of SUG reigned supreme and submitted yet another challenger. In this case, it was Kyle Chambers by rear-naked choke in the main event of Submission Underground 23.
- Times for a Title Shot?: Heh. Font joke. See what I did there? Anywho! That makes four in a row for Rob Font, and those four are the current Bellator bantamweight champion, a fighter who is 18-3 and has won three in a row, a former WSOF bantamweight title contender and UFC bantamweight challenger, and the former UFC bantamweight champion. It seems that ladder is trending towards gold.