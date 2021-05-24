MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 24/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 24/21

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 24/21

By May 24, 2021 7:38 pm

By |

July 12, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Alexander Volkanovski of Australia celebrates after his split-decision victory over Max Holloway in their UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

 

points bet banner

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: Pound for Pound

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 967
2 2 3 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 817.5
3 3 5 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 750.5
4 4 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 743
4 4 10 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 743
6 9 2W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 716
7 6 4 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 700.5
8 7 7 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 700
9 8 8 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 654
10 13 11 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 595
11 16 3W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 581
12 10 14 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 576
13 11 15 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 567
14 NR T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 552
15 14 Leon Edwards Welterweight 522
16 17 6 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 473.5
17 18 Colby Covington Welterweight 455
18 25 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 438
19 15 4W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 437.5
20 19 Brian Ortega Featherweight 418
21 20 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 396
22 21 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 389
23 22 Derek Brunson Middleweight 377
24 24 9 Max Holloway Featherweight 372
25 27 Josh Emmett Featherweight 362
26 28 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 357
27 29 13 Petr Yan Bantamweight 356.5
28 23 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 355
29 30 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 353
30 32 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 337
31 26 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 330
32 33 Vicente Luque Welterweight 328
33 34 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 321.5
34 35 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 313.5
35 36 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 300
36 37 Li Jingliang Welterweight 299.5
37 46 Uriah Hall Middleweight 299
38 40 Song Yadong Featherweight 289
39 41 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 280
40 42 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 279
41 77 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 274
42 44 Conor McGregor Lightweight 273
43 NR Ryan Hall Featherweight 270
44 69 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 269
45 48 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 263
46 47 7W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 258
47 52 Sean Strickland Middleweight 252
48 173 13W Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 250
49 51 Grant Dawson Lightweight 242
50 53 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 240
51 38 6W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 239.5
52 44 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 238
53 50 Rob Font Bantamweight 236
54 54 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 235.5
55 31 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 234
56 55 Paulo Costa Middleweight 232.5
57 56 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 230
57 56 Dan Hooker Lightweight 230
57 39 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 230
60 58 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 226
61 68 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 225.5
62 59 James Krause Welterweight 224.5
63 76 Neil Magny Welterweight 222
64 128 Edson Barboza Featherweight 220.5
65 61 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 217
66 62 Sean Brady Welterweight 215
67 63 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 213
68 64 Dan Ige Featherweight 212.5
69 65 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 211
70 66 Darren Till Middleweight 210
71 NR Niko Price Welterweight 207
72 70 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 205
73 72 Warlley Alves Welterweight 202.5
74 74 Arnold Allen Featherweight 200
74 73 Francisco Trinaldo Welterweight 200
76 49 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 195
77 78 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 193.5
78 111 Randy Brown Welterweight 193
79 237 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 192
79 79 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 192
81 80 Drew Dober Lightweight 190.5
82 81 Askar Askarov Flyweight 190
82 81 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 190
84 184 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 188.5
85 85 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 184
86 86 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 183
87 117 10W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 182
88 87 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 181
89 88 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 180
90 89 Song Yadong Bantamweight 179
91 91 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 177.5
92 92 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 177
92 92 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 177
94 94 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 176.5
95 95 Brad Tavares Middleweight 176
96 97 Ricky Simon Featherweight 174.5
97 74 Chris Weidman Middleweight 172
97 NR Demian Maia Welterweight 172
99 186 Alex Morono Welterweight 170
99 142 Brendan Allen Middleweight 170
101 100 Khaos Williams Welterweight 168
101 100 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 168
103 102 Max Griffin Welterweight 167
104 103 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 163
105 108 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 162
106 105 Trevin Giles Middleweight 160.5
107 81 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 160
108 60 Diego Ferreira Lightweight 159.5
109 107 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159
110 109 12W Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 156.5
111 110 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 155
112 84 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 154.5
113 70 Claudio Silva Welterweight 154
114 112 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 151
115 114 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 150
116 115 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 149.5
117 116 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 149
118 118 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 148
118 118 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 148
120 120 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 147
120 120 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 147
122 122 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 146
123 155 Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight 143
124 180 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 142.5
125 123 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 140.5
126 124 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 140
127 125 Alex Perez Flyweight 138.5
128 126 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 138
129 127 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 137
130 67 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 135.5
131 128 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 135
131 128 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 135
133 131 Walt Harris Heavyweight 134.5
134 132 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 134
134 132 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 134
134 132 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 134
137 135 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 133.5
137 103 Shane Burgos Featherweight 133.5
139 136 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 133
140 137 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 131
141 216 Andre Muniz Middleweight 130
141 138 Matt Brown Welterweight 130
141 138 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 130
144 141 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 129.5
145 96 Geoff Neal Welterweight 129
146 143 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 128
147 144 Jim Miller Lightweight 124.5
148 145 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 123.5
149 NR 9W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 122
149 99 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 122
151 149 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 120
151 149 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 120
151 146 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 120
154 151 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 119
155 98 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 117.5
155 152 Jake Matthews Welterweight 117.5
157 208 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 117
157 138 Michael Chandler Lightweight 117
159 153 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 116
159 153 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 116
161 155 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 115
162 157 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 114.5
163 158 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 114
164 159 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 113
165 161 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 112
165 161 Brian Kelleher Featherweight 112
165 161 Herbert Burns Featherweight 112
165 161 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 112
165 161 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 112
170 166 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 110
170 166 Jalin Turner Lightweight 110
170 166 Joe Solecki Lightweight 110
170 166 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 110
174 171 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 109
175 172 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 108.5
176 173 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 108
176 173 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 108
178 147 Dwight Grant Welterweight 107
179 176 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 106.5
180 177 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 106
180 177 Davey Grant Bantamweight 106
180 177 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 106
183 255 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 105.5
184 182 Kevin Holland Middleweight 104
184 182 Khama Worthy Lightweight 104
186 170 Renato Moicano Lightweight 103.5
187 184 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 103
188 440 Alan Jouban Welterweight 102
188 186 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 102
190 188 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 101
191 190 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 100.5
192 112 Abdul Razak Alhassan Middleweight 100
192 191 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 100
194 192 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 99
195 193 Brandon Royval Flyweight 98
195 193 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 98
195 193 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 98
198 196 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 96
198 196 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 96
198 180 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 96
198 196 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 96
202 199 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 95.5
202 199 Zak Cummings Middleweight 95.5
204 201 Tom Breese Middleweight 95
205 NR Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 94
205 203 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 94
205 203 Julian Erosa Featherweight 94
205 203 Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 94
205 203 Lyman Good Welterweight 94
210 208 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 92
211 211 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 91
211 211 Sabina Mazo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 91
213 214 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 90
214 438 Court McGee Welterweight 89.5
215 216 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 89
216 369 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 88.5
216 218 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 88.5
218 219 Devonte Smith Lightweight 88
218 147 Matt Schnell Bantamweight 88
220 220 Andre Fili Featherweight 87
220 220 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 87
220 220 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 87
223 201 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 86.5
224 NR Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 86
224 215 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 86
226 223 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 85
226 223 Tyson Nam Flyweight 85
228 225 Alexander Gustafsson Heavyweight 84
229 NR Joaquim Silva Lightweight 83
230 226 Mike Perry Welterweight 82.5
231 228 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 82
231 228 Darren Stewart Middleweight 82
231 494 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 82
231 228 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 82
235 234 Damon Jackson Bantamweight 81
235 234 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 81
235 188 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 81
235 234 Michel Pereira Welterweight 81
239 237 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 80
239 237 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 80
241 240 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 79
241 240 Thiago Moises Lightweight 79
243 242 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 78
243 242 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 78
243 280 Phil Hawes Middleweight 78
246 245 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 76.5
246 245 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 76.5
246 245 Song Kenan Welterweight 76.5
249 248 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 76
250 249 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 75.5
250 249 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 75.5
252 251 Darren Elkins Featherweight 75
253 252 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 74
253 252 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 74
253 252 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 74
256 257 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 72
256 257 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 72
258 260 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 71
259 261 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 70
259 261 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 70
259 261 Eryk Anders Middleweight 70
259 274 Takashi Sato Welterweight 70
259 228 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 70
264 228 Cub Swanson Featherweight 69.5
265 266 Bobby Green Lightweight 69
265 266 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 69
265 226 11W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 69
268 268 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 68.5
269 269 Impa Kasanganay Welterweight 68
269 269 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 68
269 211 Karl Roberson Middleweight 68
269 255 Luis Pena Lightweight 68
269 269 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 68
269 269 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 68
269 269 Rick Glenn Lightweight 68
276 411 David Dvorak Flyweight 67
276 42 Tim Means Welterweight 67
278 278 Miles Johns Bantamweight 66
278 278 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 66
280 320 Bruno Silva Flyweight 65
280 280 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 65
282 NR Mike Grundy Featherweight 64
283 286 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 62
283 208 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 62
283 286 Jeremy Stephens Lightweight 62
283 286 John Makdessi Lightweight 62
283 286 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 62
288 290 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 61.5
289 291 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 61
290 292 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 60.5
291 293 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 60
291 NR Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 60
291 293 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 60
291 293 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 60
295 298 14W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 59.5
296 299 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 59
296 299 Mickey Gall Welterweight 59
298 301 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 58
299 276 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 57.5
300 284 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 57
301 303 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 56
301 303 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 56
301 303 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 56
304 307 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 55.5
305 308 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 55
305 308 Amir Albazi Flyweight 55
305 308 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 55
305 308 Darrick Minner Featherweight 55
305 308 Don Madge Lightweight 55
305 261 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 55
311 320 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 54
311 314 Brad Riddell Lightweight 54
311 314 Julian Marquez Middleweight 54
311 314 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 54
311 293 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 54
311 314 Mounir Lazzez Welterweight 54
311 NR Rogerio Bontorin Bantamweight 54
311 314 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 54
319 283 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 51
320 319 Frank Camacho Lightweight 50.5
321 320 Alex Caceres Featherweight 50
321 320 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 50
321 320 Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 50
321 320 Lando Vannata Featherweight 50
321 320 Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 50
321 320 Umar Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 50
327 328 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5
328 329 Charles Rosa Featherweight 49
328 329 Clay Guida Lightweight 49
328 329 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 49
328 308 Juan Espino Heavyweight 49
328 329 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 49
328 329 Nathan Maness Bantamweight 49
328 329 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 49
335 335 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 48
336 276 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 47
336 337 Omar Morales Featherweight 47
338 338 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5
338 338 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 46.5
340 NR Claudio Puelles Lightweight 46
340 340 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 46
340 340 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 46
343 302 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 45
343 342 Danny Henry Featherweight 45
343 342 Jack Shore Bantamweight 45
343 342 Kay Hanson Women’s Strawweight 45
343 342 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 45
343 342 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 45
343 342 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 45
343 342 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 45
351 350 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 44.5
352 351 Matt Frevola Lightweight 44
353 352 Jared Gordon Featherweight 43.5
353 352 15W Nina Nunes Women’s Strawweight 43.5
355 356 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 42
355 356 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 42
357 358 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 41
357 387 Mike Trizano Featherweight 41
359 359 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 40
359 NR Carlston Harris Welterweight 40
359 342 Christian Aguilera Welterweight 40
359 359 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 40
363 362 Alan Patrick Lightweight 38
363 399 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 38
363 362 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 38
363 362 Julio Arce Bantamweight 38
363 362 Randy Costa Bantamweight 38
363 NR Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 38
369 367 Tim Elliott Flyweight 37.5
370 411 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 37
370 368 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 37
370 335 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 37
373 370 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 36
373 374 Christos Giagos Lightweight 36
373 370 David Zawada Welterweight 36
373 370 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 36
373 418 Jordan Wright Middleweight 36
373 370 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 36
379 355 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 34.5
380 375 Jake Collier Heavyweight 34
381 376 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 33
381 376 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 33
381 376 Shane Young Featherweight 33
384 NR Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 32
384 362 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 32
386 379 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 30
387 380 Carlos Condit Welterweight 29
387 380 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 29
387 387 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 29
387 440 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 29
391 382 Sam Alvey Middleweight 28.5
392 383 Chase Hooper Featherweight 28
392 383 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 28
392 471 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 28
392 383 Mike Davis Lightweight 28
392 399 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 28
392 383 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 28
398 352 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 27
398 411 Tracy Cortez Women’s Flyweight 27
400 387 Roman Dolidze Middleweight 26
401 390 Jack Marshman Middleweight 25.5
402 494 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 25
402 392 Charles Byrd Middleweight 25
402 392 Michael Johnson Lightweight 25
402 NR Steven Peterson Featherweight 25
406 396 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 23.5
407 397 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 22
408 398 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20.5
408 395 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 20.5
410 399 Casey O’Neill Women’s Flyweight 20
410 399 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 20
410 399 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 20
410 494 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 20
410 399 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 20
410 399 John Castaneda Bantamweight 20
410 399 Lara Procopio Women’s Flyweight 20
410 399 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 20
410 NR Pat Sabatini Featherweight 20
410 399 Ronnie Lawrence Bantamweight 20
410 399 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 20
410 399 Uros Medic Lightweight 20
422 411 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 19
422 411 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 19
422 411 Gian Villante Heavyweight 19
422 411 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 19
422 440 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 19
427 418 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 18
427 NR Felipe Colares Featherweight 18
427 418 Jason Witt Welterweight 18
427 418 Liana Jojua Women’s Flyweight 18
427 418 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 18
427 418 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 18
427 418 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 18
427 418 Rodrigo Nascimento Heavyweight 18
427 NR Tristan Connelly Featherweight 18
427 418 William Knight Light Heavyweight 18
437 428 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 17
437 428 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 17
437 428 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 17
437 428 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 17
441 432 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 16.5
442 418 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 16
443 433 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 15.5
444 434 Deron Winn Middleweight 15
445 435 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 13
445 435 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 13
445 435 Nad Narimani Featherweight 13
448 112 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 10
448 440 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 10
448 494 Andreas Michailidis Middleweight 10
448 440 Austin Lingo Featherweight 10
448 440 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 10
448 440 Fares Ziam Lightweight 10
448 440 Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight 10
448 440 Gabriel Green Welterweight 10
448 440 Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 10
448 440 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 10
448 440 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 10
448 494 Jared Vanderaa Heavyweight 10
448 NR Jeffrey Molina Flyweight 10
448 494 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 10
448 440 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 10
448 494 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 10
448 440 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 10
448 NR Luana Pinheiro Women’s Strawweight 10
448 440 Luis Saldana Featherweight 10
448 440 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 10
448 440 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 10
448 440 Mike Jackson Welterweight 10
448 440 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 10
448 440 Montserrat Ruiz Women’s Strawweight 10
448 440 Ode Osbourne Flyweight 10
448 440 Parker Porter Heavyweight 10
448 494 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 10
448 440 Shamil Gamzatov Middleweight 10
448 494 T.J. Brown Featherweight 10
448 440 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 10
448 440 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 10
448 440 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 10
448 NR Tucker Lutz Featherweight 10
448 440 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10
482 471 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 9
482 471 Alex da Silva Lightweight 9
482 440 Bill Algeo Featherweight 9
482 471 Danny Chavez Featherweight 9
482 471 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 9
482 471 Irwin Rivera Bantamweight 9
482 471 John Allan Light Heavyweight 9
482 471 Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9
482 440 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 9
482 471 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 9
482 471 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 9
482 471 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 9
482 NR Nate Diaz Welterweight 9
482 471 Sean Woodson Featherweight 9
482 440 Tafon Nchukwi Middleweight 9
482 471 Wellington Turman Middleweight 9
498 487 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 8
498 471 Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 8
498 487 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 8
501 440 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 7
502 490 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 6.5
503 491 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 5
503 NR Justin Jaynes Featherweight 5
503 491 Vince Morales Featherweight 5
506 494 Aaron Phillips Bantamweight 0
506 494 Alan Baudot Heavyweight 0
506 494 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0
506 494 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0
506 494 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 0
506 494 Cameron Else Bantamweight 0
506 494 Carlos Ulberg Light Heavyweight 0
506 NR Charlie Ontiveros Middleweight 0
506 494 Cheyanne Buys Women’s Strawweight 0
506 NR Chris Barnett Heavyweight 0
506 494 Cody Durden Flyweight 0
506 NR Dakota Bush Lightweight 0
506 494 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0
506 494 Drako Rodriguez Bantamweight 0
506 494 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0
506 494 Fabio Cherant Light Heavyweight 0
506 494 Gaetano Pirrello Bantamweight 0
506 494 Gloria de Paula Women’s Strawweight 0
506 494 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0
506 494 Harry Hunsucker Heavyweight 0
506 494 Ignacio Bahamondes Lightweight 0
506 494 Jai Herbert Lightweight 0
506 494 Jamey Simmons Bantamweight 0
506 494 Jamie Pickett Middleweight 0
506 494 Jared Gooden Welterweight 0
506 494 Jerome Rivera Flyweight 0
506 494 Jesse Strader Bantamweight 0
506 494 Johnny Munoz Bantamweight 0
506 494 Jordan Williams Middleweight 0
506 494 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 0
506 494 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0
506 494 JP Buys Flyweight 0
506 NR Juancamilo Ronderos Flyweight 0
506 494 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
506 494 Kevin Croom Featherweight 0
506 494 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0
506 494 Lilya Shakirova Women’s Flyweight 0
506 494 Louis Cosce Welterweight 0
506 NR Lupita Godinez Women’s Strawweight 0
506 494 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 0
506 494 Manel Kape Flyweight 0
506 494 Marcelo Rojo Featherweight 0
506 494 Mark Striegl Bantamweight 0
506 24 Martin Day Featherweight 0
506 494 Mason Jones Lightweight 0
506 494 Miesha Tate Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
506 NR Na Liang Women’s Strawweight 0
506 NR Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0
506 494 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0
506 494 Philip Rowe Welterweight 0
506 494 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0
506 147 Qileng Aori Flyweight 0
506 494 Rafa Garcia Lightweight 0
506 NR Rafael Alves Lightweight 0
506 494 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 0
506 NR Rong Zhu Lightweight 0
506 494 Roque Martinez Heavyweight 0
506 494 Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0
506 494 Sarah Alpar Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
506 NR Sean Soriano Lightweight 0
506 494 Sergey Morozov Bantamweight 0
506 NR Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Featherweight 0
506 36 Stefan Sekulic Welterweight 0
506 494 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
506 494 Steve Garcia Featherweight 0
506 494 T.J. Laramie Bantamweight 0
506 494 Victor Rodriguez Flyweight 0
506 494 Victoria Leonardo Women’s Flyweight 0
506 494 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0
506 494 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 0
506 494 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 0

Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweightsm
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights

 


(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home