Impact Of The Pandemic On The Online Gaming Industry

The pandemic is the brutal and hard-hitting episode of our lives. Almost all industries have faced the wrath of the pandemic, and the gaming industry is not an exception.

However, even in these testing times, the gaming industry is surviving. Statistics suggest that starting from 2020 to 2025 the gaming industry is forecasted to touch a CAGR of 12% (Source). The interesting fact is that the competitors in this sector are increasing in number. Look at Amazon, Facebook, ByteDance, Google, and more; companies are investing in this sector since it is witnessing a gradual growth even in fretful times like this. Apple is all set to make a list of the most influencing vendors listed in the XR games, and for this, they have spent around $100 million on NextVR.

Online casino is a booming success as of now. For instance, look at wildzbonus.com; the platform has brought to its users an experience of the next-generation casinos with exceptional and tailor-made reward packages.

What is the impact of this pandemic on the online gaming industry?

If we look at other economic sectors and then the gaming sector: one thing will be clearly visible that the gaming industry is continuing to fiercely fight the slaps of the pandemic. It is evident because almost all video game developers, publishers, operators, and people associated with the gaming industry have been able to fend for themselves. There has been no downsizing whatsoever happening in the gaming industry. They are continuing their work from home, and everything is pretty much under control.

Why is the number of gamers increasing perpetually?

The current situation makes staying at home mandatory. People are trying to find ways to keep themselves entertained, and what can be better than indulging in online casino games while enduring the quarantine blues?

According to reports, around 20 million people (Source) started showing interest in online gambling games and playing since March 15th, as the virus continues to wreak havoc in the whole of the US. Today out of 10 internet users, at least 4 are gamers. However, the number of male gamers is more than female gamers. Male gamers continue to dominate irrespective of the kind of device being used to play the games.

Virtual Reality is taking the gaming world by storm!

The majority of the gamers aging between 25 and 35 years love to play VR games. VR is still a new concept in the gaming industry. But, the increasing popularity suggests that it is might become the future of the gaming industry. VR is drastically changing the gaming industry and the experience of the users for good. It is grabbing the attention of gamers because they experience the thrills of near-to-reality encounters. It makes them feel like they are physically present within the game.

In a nutshell, the online gaming industry is in a good and safe place right now, providing users the experience of playing in a real land-based casino that is expected to be pretty awesome!