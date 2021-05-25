Man Utd vs Villarreal: Preview, betting odds, team news and prediction

Manchester United will look to end the 2020/21 campaign with silverware when they take on Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

United wrapped-up their domestic season with a hard fought 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon. The win at Molineux meant United finished second in the Premier League table on 74 points – 12 points behind champions Manchester City – and booked their place in the Champions League next season.

Manchester United have had to settle for playing in Europe’s second tier competition this campaign but it would still be seen as a great accomplishment if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could win his first trophy as manager with victory over Villarreal in the Europa League final.

However, the Spaniard’s shouldn’t be taken too lightly as Unai Emery has a sensational record in the competition and masterminded victory over Arsenal in the semi-finals.

Betting odds

Understandably, Manchester United are the 5/6 favourites with the bookmakers to win on Wednesday. Villarreal can be backed at odds of 15/4 to lift the trophy while the draw is available at 5/2.

A 2-1 Man Utd victory is priced at 13/1 and that bet looks good value. Edinson Cavani is in great form and is capable of scoring terrific goals. If we add Cavani as first goal-scorer in a 2-1 Man Utd win then we get huge odds of 130/1.

Team news

United will give Harry Maguire every opportunity to prove his fitness as the centre-back looks to overcome an ankle injury that’s kept him out in recent weeks.

Anthony Martial will also need a late fitness check as he’s been on the sidelines with a knee injury for the past two months. Fred and Scott McTominay are expected to recover from minor knocks but Phil Jones remains out with a long-term injury.

Solskjaer will make wholesale changes from the side that beat Wolves with his key players set for recalls. Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani are among those set to return after being rested at the weekend.

As for Villarreal, Samuel Chukwueze, Juan Foyth and Vicente Iborra are set to miss out through injury.

Prediction

Man Utd 2-1 Villarreal: United are the favourites to win this game and Solskjaer should be confident of getting the job done to secure his first piece of silverware as manager. Villarreal can be a dangerous side on their day and Emery will have them well organised but we think Man Utd will prove to be too strong in the end.