5/26/21 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

The return of Jacob deGrom brought some positive vibes to the New York Mets (22-20), who are still dealing with plenty of injury issues at this point. deGrom was solid in his return, allowing one run in five innings of work as the Mets topped the Colorado Rockies (19-30) 3-1 to snap a three-game losing skid. The two teams have split the first two games of this four-game set and will look to grab another win tonight at Citi Field. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA) will take the bump for the Mets tonight. Stroman pitched well against the Miami Marlins last Friday, giving up two runs in six innings of work, but was stuck with a no-decision when the Mets’ bullpen blew the lead after he left the game. The Mets ended up winning 6-5 in 12 innings. The Rockies will counter with righty German Marquez (3-4, 4.82 ERA). Marquez dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday, tossing seven shutout innings to pick up his second consecutive win.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: