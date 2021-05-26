Careers in the Sports Industry That Don’t Require You to Be Athletic

There are people who love sports so much that they just won’t miss a single match of the league they are following. Their love of certain sports most likely stem from childhood and it is most likely that at some point, they have dreamt of becoming a professional player themselves.

While many love sports, not all of them can be part of the industry to be an athlete. If you can relate to this but you still badly want to be a part of the industry, you will be happy to know that there are actually many career paths in the sports industry that do not require you to be athletic. However, if you’re good with just watching sports and loving it this way, you can do online sports betting to make money from it.

If you still are dying to be a sports insider without playing football, cricket, tennis, basketball, or any other sport on the field, here are some career paths in the industry that you may want to consider.

PR/ Social Media Manager

Today’s digital age opened plenty of opportunities for professionals out there. PR has always been around in the sports industry but today, PR jobs are more specific. Social media managers are extremely important not only for sports associations but also the athletes themselves.

Many sports personalities and teams now ensure that they have a strong social media presence. This is to keep themselves relevant and to also connect to all the fans out there. With that, they need a dedicated team of content specialists. They need social media managers to work on the content that they post on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Sports Psychologist

People with a background in clinical psychology can also work in the sports industry as sports psychologists. This type of psychologist deals with athletes and they are involved in understanding the developmental, social, and systemic issues involved in sports.

They help athletes overcome issues that are potentially hindering them from achieving their optimal performance levels. Many athletes have already spoken up about how professional sports can be mentally challenging and even draining. This is why sports leagues ensure that their athletes get the right support not just on the physical performance aspect.

Sporting Event Planners

If you have the knack for planning events, this could be a career in the industry that you’d like to take. Sports event planners organize everything that happens the whole event. This includes taking care of the venue, transportation, food, and entertainment.

This is tiring yet rewarding work as there will always be a lot of things to do when planning an event. This is especially if the event has something to do with professional sports. Expectations are usually high for this and a lot of skills are necessary like strong organizational, interpersonal, negotiation, and problem-solving skills.

General Manager

If you only want to focus on the business side of things in the sports industry, you’ll need to have a background in managing businesses. Typically, this requires a degree in business management as this job will require you to work on developing company policies and achieving the goals of the sports organizations.

As a general manager in the industry, you’ll be overseeing the scouting and recruiting process of the athletes. You’ll also be part of the signing process and will be managing the coaching staff and all other teams involved in the sports franchise. You’ll need to have strong leadership, communications, and decision-making skills for this.

Sports Writer or Journalist

Sports journalists are part of keeping sports relevant. As a sports journalist, you can be a courtside reporter, a sports writer, photographer, or a broadcaster. Generally, there is no need to have a degree in journalism to be a sports journalist. However, a strong background is required if you want to be part of the biggest sports events.

Work experience is necessary and you can start with working with a media company. Eventually, you can just focus on covering sports events. You can blog about matches, write articles for newspapers and magazines, and anything else that involves media coverage on any sports events.

Sports Physical Therapist

Another career in the sports industry that has something to do with the performance of the athletes is being a sports physical therapist. In this line of work, you get to deal with athletes or patients dealing with pain and mobility issues. They work with medical professionals to ensure efficient recuperation for athletes that need treatment and rehabilitation post-injury. With this kind of work, it is necessary to have a degree in physical therapy and a license.

Conclusion

Overall, there are so many career paths in the sports industry that do not require you to play any sport. This way, you can do something related to the sport that you love as you make a living. Let’s face it, not everyone has what it takes to be a professional athlete. However, it doesn’t mean that you can’t be part of the industry. You just need to find your own place in it.