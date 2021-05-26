FA Cup Final Bingo: The Biggest Game in the English Calendar

The FA Cup Final is globally known. It’s the oldest domestic competition in world soccer, and the prestige of it sees many players from around the world join English clubs just to play in it. Christian Pulisic became only the rhid American player to feature in the final of the competition, and once again he’s set to line up as Chelsea take on Leicester City on Saturday.

The FA Cup Final is much more than a game of soccer though, it’s a full day of celebration, anticipation, and TV viewing, where families crowd around the TV from morning right through to the final whistle. It always throws up a number of surprises, and this year will be no different.

To celebrate we’ve tapped into one of the biggest trends of the last few years, channelling our inner online bingo site, and created our very own FA Cup Final bingo. Yes, bingo has taken over the world, and with balls drawn to create the FA Cup fixtures, it only seemed appropriate for us to run down the most likely events you’ll see to cross off a bingo card…

Tin Foil Trophies

With fans allowed in the stadium as part of tester events in Britain, we’re bound to see the tin foil FA Cup. It’s a tradition as old as time, and there will be plenty of fans waving them around Wembley come Saturday.

“The Magic of the Cup”

It’s a stock phrase for commentary teams around the world when it comes to the FA Cup, and you’ll likely hear “the magic of the cup” uttered at least once, often even for the inanest moment within a game. Listen up as it’s one to cross off the bingo card.

“The Road to Wembley”

It’s another common phrase uttered by pundits and commentators alike. Every team has been on the “road to Wembley” and there will always be some form of comment on how easy or difficult that was. What is difficult is not hearing that phrase, no matter what channel you watch it on.

The Out of Sync Anthem

Ahead of kick off you’ll find soldiers, banners, singers and more all on the pitch to mark the occasion. Several anthems are sung, including the national anthem which many of the crowd and players will sing along to…woefully out of sync.

Drinking from the Cup

Players and managers dream all their careers about getting their hands on the FA Cup. But it seems the reason is just so they can drink from it. Yes, expect champagne corks popped, the finest Moet poured into the cup, and every man and his dog to start drinking from it.