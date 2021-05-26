Jack Campbell records first career NHL playoff shutout

Jack Campbell of Port Huron, MI recorded his first career National Hockey League playoff shutout on Tuesday. Campbell made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. With the win, the Maple Leafs take a three games to one series lead in the North Division semi-final. The winner of the series will play the Winnipeg Jets in the North Division final. The Jets swept the Edmonton Oilers four games to none in the other North Division semi-final.

Campbell made six saves in the first period, 12 saves in the second period, and 14 saves in the third period. Nick Suzuki of London, Ontario led the Canadiens with five shots on goal.

The Maple Leafs meanwhile were led offensively by their two Alexanders. Alexander Galchenyuk of Milwaukee, WI, and Alexander Kerfoot of Vancouver, British Columbia each had three points. Galchenyuk had one goal and two assists for three points, while Kerfoot had three assists. One other Maple Leafs’ player had a multi-point game as Jason Spezza of Mississauga, Ontario had one goal and one assist for two points. The other Maple Leafs’ goal scorers were Joe Thornton of London, Ontario, and William Nylander.

Campbell has played in the NHL for the last six seasons (one season with the Dallas Stars, four seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, and second season with the Maple Leafs), however, these are his first four NHL playoff games of his career in 2021. So far, he has a record of three wins, one loss, a sensational goals against average of 1.01, and a save percentage of .965.

The Maple Leafs have not won a playoff series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2004. That year, they defeated their Ontario provincial rivals, the Ottawa Senators, in seven games, in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Toronto then lost in six games to the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.