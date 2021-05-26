Why do Athletes need Credit Cards?

Athletes are some of the richest people in the world. Professional players earn millions of dollars per year. In 2020, due to covid-19 athletes earnings were dropped by 9% still the top hundred athletes earned a sum of 3.6 billion dollars combined.

Players usually save their money in their bank’s debit card but having a credit card is more feasible for athletes. Credit cards are very handy for athletes. Some benefits of credit cards are listed below:

1. Portable:

Due to exercises, training, and matches athletes travel a lot. Due to extensive traveling and training, they can’t carry a lot of luggage. While traveling athletes need cash to buy necessary items but carrying money is not easy. That is why having credit cards is the best option. All they need is a small credit card that they can keep in their wallet or pocket and can use whenever they need money.

2. Internationally Used:

Credit cards can be used internationally. When the athletes stay in another country for training or matches they can buy anything using their credit cards. Thus having a credit card helps an athlete to make purchases when outside his/her homeland.

3. Fraud Free:

When traveling a sportsman can buy anything without being worried about fraud because a credit card user is never responsible for unauthorized purchases made by their card. Thus, athletes can use credit cards freely.

4. Rewards:

Credit cards also give additional rewards such as cashback rewards, travel rewards, or warranties on few purchases. So by using credit cards athletes can enjoy cashback and discounts even abroad.

5. Freedom:

Athletes are able to make immediate purchases without having enough money in their accounts and can pay back when they get their monthly allowance. If a sportsman has not enough debt in their account, he/she can buy anything using a credit card and return the amount to the bank within the period of few months.

These are the basic reasons why athletes need to get a credit card. In short, credit cards are easy to carry, internationally accepted, fraud-free, give rewards and freedom of purchases.