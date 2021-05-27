Video Breakdown: Focusing on the Strengths and Weaknesses of Jalen Green

Jalen Green is the most interesting prospect in the 2021 NBA draft class because he easily has the highest upside but he can easily never reach it and underperform based on expectations of where he gets drafted. Where would you want Jalen to get drafted to and why? If you enjoyed this video please LIKE, SHARE and Subscribe for Daily NBA Content.

Video Edited by Korey Moore 🎥

► Subscribe to Leo’s YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LeoBeas

► Subscribe to our YouTube Channel:

http://www.youtube.com/c/CowbellkingdomTV

► Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ck-podcast/id1143709061?mt=2

► Follow Basketball Zone for 🔥 basketball content on IG

https://www.instagram.com/basketballzoneofficial/

► Follow Cowbell Kingdom on all social media platforms:

► Follow us on Twitter (Cowbell_Kingdom)

Tweets by Cowbell_Kingdom

► Follow us on Instagram (Cowbell_Kingdom)

https://www.instagram.com/cowbell_kingdom/

► Add us on SnapChat

https://www.snapchat.com/add/cowbellkingdom

► LIKE US on FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/cowbellkingdom/

► Visit our Online Store:

https://teespring.com/stores/cowbell-kingdom

#JalenGreen #NBADraft #NBA