Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday May 28

12:00am: 2021 Ivan Yarygin Memorial Invitational (FloWrestling)

6:00am: Thunderdome 35 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00am: SM Thaiboxing ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:30am: ONE: Full Blast (B/R Live)

9:30am: ACA MMA 123 ($2.79 ACA-MMA.com)

11:00am: 2021 UWW U23 Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: 2021 Pan-Am Championships (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Global Boxing Stars: Rumble In Dar 2 (FREE Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Haney vs. Linares Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

7:00pm: Who’s Number One Prelims (YouTube)

8:00pm: Playback: Chavez Jr. vs. Jacobs w/Daniel Jacobs (DAZN)

8:00pm: American Kombat Alliance 15 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 96 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Panza (FloGrappling)

10:00pm: Carlos Canizales vs. Esteban Bermudez Salas/Belmar Preciado vs. David Carmona (Estrella)

10:30pm: 2021 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship Purple/Brown Belts (FloGrappling)

Saturday May 29

12:00am: 2021 Ivan Yarygin Memorial Invitational (FloWrestling)

8:00am: 2021 NHSCA National Duals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: SM Thaiboxing Final ($29.99 Fite.tv)

11:00am: 2021 UWW U23 Nationals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: The DAZN Boxing Show: Haney vs. Linares Preview Special (DAZN)

12:00pm: 2021 Pan-Am Championships (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Mix Fight 47 ($9 EliteBoxing.tv)

1:00pm: Superior Challenge 22 ($12.99 Fite.tv)

2:30pm: Let Battle Commence IV (FREE Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares/Azinga Fuzile vs. Martin Joseph Ward (DAZN)

8:00pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 97 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:30pm: Inside Mayweather vs. Paul (Showtime)

10:00pm: Nonito Donaire vs. Nordine Oubaali/Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Subriel Matias (Showtime)

Sunday May 30

12:00am: 2021 Ivan Yarygin Memorial Invitational (FloWrestling)

5:00am: Krush 125 (Abema)

8:00am: 2021 NHSCA National Duals (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: 2021 Pan-Am Championships (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Levels Fight League 1 (FREE Fite.tv)

Top-10 Viewing Options: MMA taking the week off this weekend, so boxing rules the roost.

1. Nonito Donaire vs. Nordine Oubaali/Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Subriel Matias: Donaire hasn’t fought since his war with Naoya Inoue in November of 2019, but that was a firefight, and he’s capable of that every time out.

2. Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares/Azinga Fuzile vs. Martin Joseph Ward: From the Mandalay Bay Ev…I’m sorry, I’m being handed something…really? The Michelob Ultra Arena!

3. Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Panza: Your best grappling option of the weekend.

4. Krush 125: Early morning Japanese kickboxing. Grab your coffee and watch some small, lightning-quick gentlemen cut down each other.

5. ONE: Full Blast: Another show away from TNT, but it’s one worth skipping.

6. Cage Fury Fighting Championship 96: The better offering of their weekend doubleheader.

7. ACA MMA 123: A very, very good Eastern European promotion that routinely puts on high-level fighters for less than three bucks.

8. Inside Mayweather vs. Paul: Alright, let’s get this shit train on the shit tracks.

9. Playback: Chavez Jr. vs. Jacobs w/Daniel Jacobs: Any chance to watch JCC Jr. gets battered is must-watch.

10. Cage Fury Fighting Championship 95: The lesser offering of the CFFC doubleheader.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Super Bantamweight Bout: Akitaka (9-7) vs. Yuuto Kuroda (4-8-1) [Krush 125]

4. Super Bantamweight Bout: Naoya Ogura (15-8-2) vs. Kaito Koma Komaki (11-6-1) [Krush 125]

3. Welterweight Kickboxing Bout: Miles Simson (64-15) vs. Santino Verbeek (37-14-2) [ONE: Full Blast]

2. Krush Super Lightweight Championship: Daizo Sasaki (c) (28-17-1) vs. Jin Hirayama (17-16-3) [Krush 125]

1. Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Kulabdam Sor.Jor.Piek-U-Thai (69-19-2) vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (122-16-1) [ONE: Full Blast]

BOXING

5. WBA Super World Minimumweight Championship: Thammanoon Niyomtrong (c) (21-0) vs. Siridech Deebook (23-6-1)

4. Junior Lightweight Bout: Azinga Fuzile (14-1) vs. Martin Joseph Ward (24-1-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. Junior Welterweight Bout: Batyrzhan Jukembayev (18-0) vs. Subriel Matias (16-1) [PBC on Showtime]

2. WBC World Lightweight Championship: Devin Haney (c) (25-0) vs. Jorge Linares (47-5) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. WBC World Bantamweight Championship: Nordine Oubaali (c) (17-0) vs. Nonito Donaire (40-6) [PBC on Showtime]

MMA

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Antonio Trocoli (11-3) vs. Kenneth Bergh (8-0) [Superior Challenge 22]

4. Cage Fury Fighting Championship Women’s Strawweight Championship: Elise Reed (c) (3-0) vs. Hilarie Rose (5-2) [Cage Fury Fighting Championship 97]

3. Lightweight Bout: Alexander Butenko (50-15-3) vs.Andrei Koshkin (19-7) [ACA MMA 123]

2. Lightweight Bout: Elias Silverio (17-6-1) vs. Georgy Kichigin (24-7) [ACA MMA 123]

1. Cage Fury Fighting Championship Heavyweight Championship: Jamelle Jones (c) (11-6) vs. Rakim Cleveland (21-13-1) [Cage Fury Fighting Championship 96]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt 170lb Bout: Johnatha Alves vs. Oliver Taza [Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Panza]

4. Black Belt 185lb Bout: Gabriel Almeida vs. Nicky Ryan [Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Panza]

3. Black Belt 185lb Bout: Josh Hinger vs. Vagner Rocha [Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Panza]

2. Black Belt 135lb Bout: Lucas Pinheiro vs. Mikey Musumeci [Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Panza]

1. Black Belt Heavyweight Bout: Craig Jones vs. Luiz Panza [Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Panza]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: After another winning week, I’m feeling pretty confident! Damned near arrogant! I’m going to crash and burn so hard!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Nonito Donaire vs. Nordine Oubaali

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Miles Simson vs. Santino Verbeek

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Devin Haney over Jorge Linares

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Who’s Number One: Jones vs. Panza

Upset of the Week: Josh Hinger over Vagner Rocha

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Kulabdam Sor.Jor.Piek-U-Thai vs. Saemapetch Fairtex