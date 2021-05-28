Ranking the Top 5 Quarterbacks for the 2021 NFL season

NFL teams are just starting their training camps in preparation for the new season and every team feels good about the upcoming campaign. The success of a franchise largely depends on their quarterback and as per every year, Pro Football Focus released their top 20 quarterbacks heading into the new season. Here are our Top 5 Quarterbacks for season 2021.

1. Tom Brady

It had to be, didn’t it? The 43-year-old led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win and his seventh. Brady played all 16 games for his new team and led them to an 11-5 record. Tom threw for 40 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions along with 4633 passing yards.

Perhaps the biggest thing to happen in the off-season for Tampa is the fact that they re-signed ALL of their players, so literally every player that played a part in their Super Bowl win last year will be suiting up again and that is a dangerous thing for opposing teams. Given Brady will now get a full, proper training camp with his teammates and not have to do training over Zoom, Brady is poised to have a real crack at another Super Bowl Championship. This betting odds calculator has the Bucs second in the Super Bowl betting at +675, with Kansas City the favorites.

2. Patrick Mahomes

The NFL poster boy. In truth, either Brady or Mahomes could be 1 or 2 and people could not complain. However, since Brady did beat Mahomes in last year’s Super Bowl, he gets the nod. The Chiefs are still a force to be reckoned with and have strengthened their weak link in the off-season which was their offensive line.

There is not a throw that Mahomes can’t make and won’t try to make. His arm talent is second to none, his ability to escape pressure was on show in the Super Bowl as he was constantly running for his life. He has the weapons around him in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to put up some serious numbers in 2021. He led the Chiefs to a 14-1 record last year and threw 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions and he is poised to better those numbers this year.

3. Aaron Rodgers

Perhaps the most gifted thrower of the football we have ever seen. Although much will depend on whether he will suit up for the Green Bay Packers in 2021 and that alone could dictate whether he stays as high on this list throughout the year. The reigning NFL MVP is a ridiculous talent and led his Packers to a 13-3 record and threw a league-high 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions en route to an NFC Championship appearance where he lost to Brady and the Bucs at Lambeau. Still one of the best to ever do it and could very easily continue on his MVP ways in 2021. The betting odds calculator has Rodgers and the Packers at +1400 to win the Super Bowl (seventh in betting).

4. Russell Wilson

Had another good year in 2020 as Wilson led the Seahawks to a 12-4 record and another playoff berth. Wilson is seen as the sole reason why Seattle makes it to the playoffs year after year and his 40 touchdowns to 13 interceptions were a big factor in getting to the postseason.

He started the year on fire but as the team’s game style changed, Wilson’s stats went down. Make no mistake, however, Wilson is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

5. Josh Allen

In 2020, Allen set the league alight. His athleticism, cannon of an arm, and ability to read defenses and make the right decisions play after play all culminated in the Bills returning to the Playoffs with a 13-3 record. Allen threw for 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2020 along with 4544 passing yards en route to a Pro Bowl appearance. Expect Allen and the Bills to be one of the teams to beat in the AFC in 2021.