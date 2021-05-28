The Betting Window for May 28-30

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can own a professional baseball team and penny pitch so horribly that the other team openly laughs at their performance playing the game of baseball!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Nordine Oubaali -300 over Nonito Donaire ($5)

Gary Antuanne Russell -850 over Jovanie Santiago ($30)

Devin Haney -1400 over Jorge Linares ($50)

Jason Quigley -210 over Shane Mosley Jr. ($10)

Martin Joseph Ward -130 over Azinga Fuzile ($5)

Linares might not be quite what he was, but that Loma fight wasn’t that long ago. He’s still a problem. Linares is going to give Haney all he can handle and keep him on his toes, but Haney is just too young, too fast, and too athletic.

Donaire hasn’t fought since his war with Naoya Inoue in November of 2019, but that was a firefight, and he’s capable of that every time out. He’s 38 and has some hard miles on him, but he’s a first ballot Hall of Famer, four-weight world champion and is just coming off of a title defense. He’s a worthy challenger. I just think age after such a layoff is going to work against Donaire too much, despite his best efforts.

Last Week: $ +28.96

Year To Date: $ +51.34