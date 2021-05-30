David Pastrnak records second career NHL playoff hat trick

David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic notched his second National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff postseason hat trick on Saturday from Toronto Dominion Garden from Boston, MA. Pastrnak scored thrice in a 5-3 Bruins win over the New York Islanders in game one of the East Final.

Pastrnak scored his first goal of the game with 24 seconds left in the first period, which tied the game at one goal apiece. Pastrnak’s goal came on the power play with David Krejci of Sternberk, Czech Republic and Patrice Bergeron of L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec picking up the assists.

Pastrnak then put the Bruins up 2-1 at 11:08 of the second period. All three players of the Perfection Line were involved in the goal as Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia and Bergeron notched assists. Pastrnak then scored an unassisted marker with four minutes and 10 seconds left in the contest to put the Bruins up 4-2.

Pastrnak was one of three Bruins players to have a multi-point game. The others were Krejci (three assists), and Bergeron (two assists). The other Bruins goal scorers were Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach, NY, (who scored the game-winner at 6:20 of the third period from Krejci), and Taylor Hall of Calgary, Alberta, who scored an empty netter with one minute and 25 seconds left in the third period.

Pastrnak, who leads all players in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 36 shots on goal, registered his first career playoff hat trick on April 14, 2018 in a 7-3 Bruins win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. In addition to his two playoff hat tricks, Pastrnak has 10 regular season National Hockey League hat tricks.

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is starting before the first round has ended. On Saturday, Jesper Kotkanikemi of Pori, Finland scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 Montreal Canadiens win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the win, there will be a seventh and deciding game in Toronto on Monday in the North Division semifinal.