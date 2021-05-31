Fighters of the Week

1. Nonito Donaire: Defied father time and became a world champion once more, the first time at bantamweight since 2011 after brutalizing Nordine Oubaali.

2. Devin Haney: Passed a major test against the ever-dangerous Jorge Linares, getting hurt late, but hanging on to remain undefeated and retain his WBC Lightweight championship.

3. Esteban Bermudez: Pulled off the biggest upset of the week, as a +800 underdog, capturing the WBA “regular” junior flyweight title from Carlos Canizales, knocking out the reigning champion in the sixth round in Mexico on Friday.

4. Toma Kuroda: After 31 seconds and a booming left hand, Kuruda defeated Kazuki Miburo in the finals of K-1’s Bantamweight Grand Prix.

5. Subriel Matias: In an absolute war, Matias and undefeated Batyrzhan Jukembayev clashed in the co-main of Donaire-Oubaali and put on an absolute show, with Matias emerging the victory after eight brutal rounds.

6. Azinga Fuzile: Pulled off an upset in the co-main of Haney-Linares, putting away Martin Joseph Ward in the eighth round.

7. Saemapetch Fairtex: Landed a blistering combo that included a vicious body shot that put down Kulabdam Sor.Jor.Piek-U-Thai in the main event of ONE: Full Blast.

8. Craig Jones: In the main event of the latest Who’s Number One grappling event, Jones locked on an inside heel hook to defeat Luiz Panza in a heavyweight bout.

9. Chantelle Cameron: Made short work of Melissa Hernandez in defending her WBC junior welterweight title, stopping her in the 5th round on the Haney-Linares card.

10. Gary Antuanne Russell: Make that 14-0 with 14 knockouts after dispatching Jovanie Santiago on the Oubaali-Donaire card.

11. Isao Kobayashi: Still the featherweight King of Pancrase after a wide decision win over Taichi Nakajima in the main event of Pancrase 321.

12. Daizo Sasaki: Retained his Krush 65kg championship with a unanimous decision win over Jin Harayama in the main tilt of Krush 125.

13. Elise Reed: And still CFFC women’s strawweight champion after a second-round TKO of Hilarie Rose.

14. Mikey Musumeci: In a battle of two legends in the lighterweight grappling ranks, Musumeci heel hooked Lucas Pinheiro in the co-main event of Who’s Number One.

t15. Andrey Koshkin: Knocked out Alexander Butenko in the main event of ACA MMA 123 from Russia.

t15. Eddy Torres: With Rakim Cleveland having to withdraw due to illness, Torres and Yohe Rojas became the de facto main event at Cage Fury Fighting Championship 96, and took Torres to a decision in the win.