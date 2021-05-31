Ranking the 2021 NBA MVP Candidates

The 2020-21 NBA season is over and the playoffs are underway. The season went off without major difficulties and was an exciting and competitive campaign.

Every year, there is a tough battle for league MVP. Keep in mind that the vote is taken at the conclusion of the regular season and how players perform in the postseason has no bearing on the results.

Here is a look at the top four candidates for this year’s NBA MVP:

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis has already won two NBA MVP Awards and had another solid season in his bid to win a third. "The Greek Freak" averaged a healthy 28.1-points per game. He was also an accurate shooter, hitting on almost 57 percent of his shots from the floor.

Unfortunately, Giannis missed 11 games this season and that may hurt his chances of winning the award. The Bucks remain one of the better teams in the league and that will help Giannis’ candidacy.

3. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid is the catalyst that makes the Philadelphia 76ers go and is one of the most dominant players in the game today.

The 7’0” former Kansas star averaged a career-high 28.5-points per game and 10.6-rebounds per contest.

The game has de-emphasized big men in recent years, but Embiid is the exception. In addition to his rebounding prowess, he also shot nearly 38 percent from three-point range this past season.

Embiid had a career-high 50 point game against the Bulls in February. He also had 17 rebounds for a truly dominant performance that voters may recall when they cast their MVP votes.

2. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Curry is an outstanding offensive player and he also had a career-high game this season when he scored 62 points in January against Portland.

He led the league with 32-points per game and shot more than 42 percent from behind the three-point arc.

While Curry’s individual excellence is unquestioned, the fact that the Warriors finished ninth in the West this year may discourage some voters.

Curry has already won two NBA MVP Awards and may just win his third this season.

1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Jokic has already won rookie of the year and is a three time NBA All Star, but he has yet to win a league MVP award.

The 6’11” native of Serbia averaged 26.4-point per game this season, topping his previous best average by more than six points per game.

He is more than a shooter, however, as Jokic also averaged nearly 11 rebounds per game and more than eight assists per contest.

Jokic doesn’t have the name recognition of some of the other candidates, but he may be the most deserving of the award this season for his fine, all-around play.