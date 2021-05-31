The Monday Bulletin

Combat

Combat

May 31, 2021

A quick snapshot at the week that was.

Biggest Upset: Esteban Bermudez +800 over Carlos Canizales

 

Notable New Champions:

  • WBA World Junior Flyweight Champion: Esteban Bermudez
  • IBF European Heavyweight Champion: Kash Ali
  • WBC World Bantamweight Champion: Nonito Donaire
  • WBO NABO Middleweight Champion: Jason Quigley

 

Going Forward:

  1. The Whole Pharmacy: Jean Pascal is out of his tilt with Badou Jack on the Mayweather-Paul card due to *checks notes* taking every performance enhancing drug.
  2. Body Shot to Father Time: After being out of the ring for nearly two years and coming off of an absolutely war in a losing effort against Naoya Inoue, Nonito Donaire became a world champion at bantamweight for the first time in ten years, battering Nordine Oubaali into submission.
  3. It’s “Fight” Week: Well, it’s Mayweather-Paul week. Let’s get this shit train on the shit track.

