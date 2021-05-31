The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Esteban Bermudez +800 over Carlos Canizales
Notable New Champions:
- WBA World Junior Flyweight Champion: Esteban Bermudez
- IBF European Heavyweight Champion: Kash Ali
- WBC World Bantamweight Champion: Nonito Donaire
- WBO NABO Middleweight Champion: Jason Quigley
Going Forward:
- The Whole Pharmacy: Jean Pascal is out of his tilt with Badou Jack on the Mayweather-Paul card due to *checks notes* taking every performance enhancing drug.
- Body Shot to Father Time: After being out of the ring for nearly two years and coming off of an absolutely war in a losing effort against Naoya Inoue, Nonito Donaire became a world champion at bantamweight for the first time in ten years, battering Nordine Oubaali into submission.
- It’s “Fight” Week: Well, it’s Mayweather-Paul week. Let’s get this shit train on the shit track.